Evercore Holdings Inc: Evercore Holdings, INC. Partners With The Bondi Distillery INC. To Accelerate U.S. Expansion Of The Coco Beverage Platform

Creator of CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum The Original Hard Coconut Water with More Than 12 Million Cans Sold Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate North American Growth

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:EVHO) today announced a strategic partnership with The Bondi Distillery Inc., creator of CoCo Vodka The Original Hard Coconut Water, CoCo Rum, CoCo CLEAR, and the soon-to-launch CoCo CaNNa beverage platform.

The collaboration brings together The Bondi Distillery's innovative beverage portfolio, proven growth trajectory, and expanding consumer following with Evercore's public company platform to accelerate growth throughout the United States.

Founded by entrepreneurs Mark Convery and Av Grewal, The Bondi Distillery Inc. has become one of Canada's fastest-growing coconut water-based beverage platforms. Its portfolio includes CoCo Vodka, CoCo Rum, CoCo CLEAR, and the soon-to-launch CoCo CaNNa. Collectively, the CoCo family of brands has sold more than 12 million cans and established distribution throughout Canada and the United States across retail, grocery, liquor, convenience, hospitality, and e-commerce channels.

The Company's products are available through a growing network of major retail partners and distributors, including Total Wine & More, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Spec's, the LCBO, Sobeys, Breakthru Beverage Canada, Reyes Beverage Group, Ben E. Keith Beverages, and numerous hospitality and on-premise partners.

Bondi's portfolio spans multiple high-growth beverage categories. CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum have become recognized and awarded brands within the spirit-based ready-to-drink category, delivering a differentiated consumer experience through real coconut water, premium ingredients, and refreshing flavour profiles, while offering a lighter and more refreshing alternative to many traditional RTDs and hard seltzers.

The Company's newest innovation, CoCo CLEAR, is a sparkling coconut water beverage platform made with real coconut water and natural ingredients. Marketed under the tagline "Hydration, Re-Imagined," CoCo CLEAR is designed to capitalize on growing consumer demand for healthier beverage alternatives and functional hydration products. The brand recently expanded nationally through Breakthru Beverage Canada and continues to gain momentum through retail, hospitality, event, and e-commerce channels.

Beyond beverage innovation, The Bondi Distillery has built a strong connection between music, culture, and consumer engagement. The Company previously partnered with internationally renowned electronic music artist deadmau5 on the limited-edition deadmau5 x CoCo Vodka release and recently entered into a strategic partnership with Arthouse Media Group, owner of Billboard Canada, Rolling Stone Canada, SPIN Canada, TIME Magazine Canada, and NXNE.

Through this relationship, CoCo CLEAR became the Official Hydration Partner of NXNE and launched the limited-edition CoCo CLEAR x NXNE Electric Lime edition. These collaborations reflect the Company's broader vision of connecting consumers through music, entertainment, wellness, and lifestyle experiences while expanding brand awareness across North America.

The global coconut water market is projected to exceed $16 billion by 2028, while the broader functional beverage category continues to experience significant growth as consumers increasingly seek better-for-you beverage alternatives. The partnership positions both companies to capitalize on these powerful industry trends through accelerated expansion across the United States.

Mark Convery, Co-Founder and CEO of The Bondi Distillery Inc., commented:

"Over the past several years, we have transformed CoCo from a single beverage concept into a growing family of brands spanning alcohol, hydration, and emerging beverage categories. Through expanding distribution, product innovation, and strategic partnerships that connect our brands to music, culture, and lifestyle experiences, we believe we are only beginning to unlock the potential of the CoCo platform.

Partnering with Evercore provides additional resources, strategic support, and access to capital markets that can accelerate our vision of building one of North America's most innovative beverage companies. We believe this partnership creates a powerful foundation for long-term growth while allowing us to continue innovating, expanding distribution, and delivering products that today's consumers increasingly demand."

Oliver Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer of Evercore Holdings, Inc., commented:

Following the successful restructuring of Evercore earlier this year, we began actively seeking acquisition and partnership opportunities with companies that offer a strong strategic fit, an established foundation, and a clear roadmap for growth. The Bondi Distillery and its CoCo brand portfolio check all of those boxes. We are excited to partner with Mark, Av, and the Bondi team to accelerate the U.S. expansion of this innovative beverage platform. Once the transaction is finalized, a new management team will assume day-to-day leadership, and I will transition to serving as an independent director to support the company's continued growth.

Tom Cole, Beverage Industry Executive, Investor, and Advisor, added:

"The Bondi Distillery has built a differentiated portfolio with real consumer appeal across multiple beverage categories. Combining that innovation with Evercore's resources creates a powerful platform for growth in the US."

KEY TRANSACTION TERMS

Evercore will invest up to $5 million USD for a 20% equity interest in The Bondi Distillery Inc., funded over a 12-month period through agreed funding milestones.

Creation of CoCo USA LLC, a joint U.S. subsidiary will be owned by The Bondi Distillery Inc. and 4 Evercore Holdings, with ownership adjustments occurring upon achievement of agreed funding milestones.

CoCo USA LLC will oversee U.S. operations, marketing, distribution, strategic growth initiatives, and future expansion opportunities for the CoCo family of brands.

The Letter of Intent is non-binding and remains subject to negotiation of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, board and regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. The parties expect to complete definitive agreements in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE BONDI DISTILLERY INC.

The Bondi Distillery Inc. is a Canadian beverage innovation company focused on developing and scaling better-for-you beverage brands across alcohol, non-alcoholic, and cannabis categories with a focus on coconut water.

Founded by Mark Convery and Av Grewal, the Company has developed a diversified beverage platform that includes CoCo Vodka The Original Hard Coconut Water, CoCo Rum, CoCo CLEAR, and CoCo CaNNa.

The Company's products are distributed throughout Canada and the United States, including Texas, Florida, New Hampshire, Maryland, and Washington D.C., through leading retail, grocery, liquor, convenience, hospitality, and e-commerce channels.

The Bondi Distillery continues to expand through product innovation, strategic partnerships, national distribution relationships, and culturally relevant brand collaborations while pursuing its vision of becoming a leading Global beverage platform.

For more information, visit www.enjoycoco.com and www.enjoycococlear.com.

Social Media

CoCo Vodka / CoCo Rum

@enjoycocolife

CoCo CLEAR

@drinkcococlear

CoCo CaNNa

@drinkcococanna

PR Inquiries:

Janelle Warren

PR@enjoycoco.com

ABOUT EVERCORE HOLDINGS, INC.

Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTC:EVHO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling high-potential consumer-facing businesses with strong brand equity, proven product-market fit, and meaningful expansion opportunities. Following a successful restructuring earlier this year, Evercore has repositioned itself to pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships in high-growth categories, with a particular emphasis on the beverage and lifestyle sectors.

The Letter of Intent with The Bondi Distillery Inc., creator of the CoCo beverage platform, represents a foundational step in Evercore's new growth strategy. By partnering with an established and innovative beverage company with a differentiated product lineup and growing consumer following, Evercore aims to accelerate the U.S. expansion of the CoCo brands while leveraging its public company platform, capital markets access, and operational resources to support long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The proposed transaction described herein is subject to the execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as described or at all.

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: 888-440-3940

Email: investorrelations@evercoreholding.com

SOURCE: Evercore Holdings Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/evercore-holdings-inc.-otc-evho-partners-with-the-bondi-distillery-inc.-1182211