Nitches, Inc.: NutraVeri Will Pay You to Send Supplement Founders a Free Tool, and the Timing Is the Whole Point

A new partner program pays manufacturers, agencies, creators, and advisors to put one free diagnostic in front of supplement founders before they spend on formula, label, or inventory, and to earn every time those founders move forward.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) - NutraVeri today announced the expansion of its Readiness Partner Program, a referral network that pays the people who already work with supplement founders, manufacturers, agencies, Shopify builders, creators, coaches, consultants, and newsletters, to recommend a free tool that makes them look sharper and pays them when a founder moves forward.

The offer is unusually clean for an affiliate program: there is no hype to sell and no claims to make. A partner sends a founder to a free readiness score. That single recommendation makes the partner look more protective and more credible because it costs the founder nothing and warns them before they spend. The trust stays with the partner. The earning starts when the founder decides to go further.

What Partners Are Actually Promoting

NutraVeri is a product readiness platform for the supplement industry. A founder enters their ingredients and receives a NutraVeri Score in about sixty seconds across six dimensions: formula strength, ingredient evidence, claim risk, dose validation, label readiness, and market fit, built on FDA data sources and regulatory guidance.

The reason it converts is the reason it exists. Most supplement founders move in the wrong order: they pick a product, call a manufacturer, design a label, and order inventory, and only then find out whether the idea held up. By then the deposit has cleared. NutraVeri runs the check before the check clears, and that gives a partner a question that sells itself: Would it be useful to grade the idea before spending real money on it?

For the partner, that means no funnel to build and nothing to oversell. They recommend a free score. NutraVeri does the rest.

How the Money Works

Partners earn when a referred founder chooses to move up a real ladder, from the free score into a written report, a portable Product Passport, a formula review, a Founder Build Sprint, brand validation, or a full manufacturing path. Commissions are paid aggressively on the front end and fairly on the premium tiers:

Instant Score Report ($29): 50%

Product Passport ($79): 40%

Formula Review ($149): 30%

Founder Build Sprint ($499): 25%

Brand Validation Sprint ($1,997): 15%

Manufacturing Path ($5,000): 10%

Manufacturer Partner Intake ($25,000): 5%

Exact commission splits are confirmed after approval by partner tier. Approved partners receive a trackable referral link, a partner dashboard, and a complete marketing asset pack. Clicks, free scores, conversions, and commissions are tracked transparently, with monthly payouts following the applicable refund period.

Why Acting Early Matters

The first twenty-five approved partners receive Founding Partner status, including priority commission review and enhanced launch-window rates on front-end products for the first ninety days. After that, the elevated rate closes.

The network is intentionally selective. NutraVeri reviews applicants it believes can reach serious supplement founders, creators, and operators. There is no cost to apply, but the Founding Partner opportunity is limited and will not reopen.

Who This Is Built For

Manufacturers and formulators use NutraVeri to pre-qualify founders so the first formulation or minimum-order conversation is productive rather than speculative. Agencies and Shopify builders use it before launching brands so the product concept is validated before marketing dollars are spent. Creators, coaches, consultants, communities, and newsletters can provide their audience with a genuinely useful readiness assessment before recommending any paid service, strengthening trust while participating in future revenue generated by qualified founders.

The boundary is the point. Partners may explain that NutraVeri helps founders evaluate product readiness before spending and highlights potential risks involving formulas, claims, and labels. Partners may not claim that NutraVeri guarantees revenue, commercial success, legal compliance, regulatory approval, or FDA approval. For a company built around helping founders avoid overreach, responsible messaging is not fine print. It is part of the product itself.

Applications are now open at nutraveri.com/partners .

About NutraVeri

NutraVeri is the product readiness layer for the supplement industry. From a free six-dimension readiness score through a portable Product Passport and a path to a real FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing run, NutraVeri helps founders pressure-test a formula, its claims, its label, and its market before they spend serious money. Scored. Then Made Real.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Investor Relations

info@nitchescorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NutraVeri's Readiness Partner Program, anticipated partner participation, future products and services, commission opportunities, manufacturing pathways, business strategy, growth plans, market acceptance, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer: NutraVeri provides informational product readiness intelligence for dietary supplement concepts, formulas, claims, labels, and manufacturing preparation. It does not provide legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, financial, or investment advice. NutraVeri Scores, reports, and Product Passports do not certify compliance, approval, safety, efficacy, or commercial success. Dietary supplement products are not FDA-approved. Commission rates vary by partner tier and category. No income or earnings are guaranteed.

Commission percentages, payout structures, partner tiers, qualification requirements, product offerings, pricing, eligibility criteria, and promotional incentives described herein are subject to change, modification, suspension, or discontinuation at any time in NutraVeri's sole discretion without prior notice. Participation in the Readiness Partner Program does not guarantee acceptance, commissions, referrals, or earnings, and individual results will vary.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nutraveri-will-pay-you-to-send-supplement-founders-a-free-tool-a-1182250