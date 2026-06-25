GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Completes 2,320-Line-km District-Scale Airborne Survey at Magno, Advancing 2026 Drill Target Generation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its district-scale Quantitative Magnetic Tensor ("QMAGT") airborne geophysical survey over its 100%-owned Magno Critical Minerals Project ("Magno" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Cassiar Mining District of northern British Columbia.

The district-scale airborne program was successfully completed as planned, with approximately 2,320-line kilometres of high-resolution geophysical data collected across GoldHaven's 37,000+ hectare land package, creating one of the largest and most comprehensive modern airborne magnetic datasets ever acquired over the Project.

The dataset will be integrated with geological mapping, historical drilling and recent high-grade surface sampling, including values of up to 2,370 g/t silver, 6,550 ppm tungsten and 334 ppm indium, to prioritize drill targets across multiple mineralized trends. With data acquisition now complete, GoldHaven has transitioned into the interpretation and drill target generation phase of its 2026 exploration program.

Survey Highlights

2,320+ line kilometres of high-resolution QMAGT data successfully collected

of high-resolution QMAGT data successfully collected Survey flown at 100-metre line spacing across the Magno Project

across the Magno Project Covers a 37,000+ hectare district-scale land package in the Cassiar Mining District

district-scale land package in the Cassiar Mining District Designed to enhance targeting of silver, lead, zinc, tungsten and copper mineralization

Final processing, inversion modelling and geological interpretation currently underway

Results to be integrated with historical exploration, geological mapping and recent surface sampling to prioritize 2026 drill targets

Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven, stated, "I've been waiting for this dataset since the day we assembled this land package. For the first time, we can evaluate Magno as one connected mineral system rather than a collection of isolated historical showings. The preliminary data already highlight an extensive structural framework and numerous magnetic features across the property. Several of these features appear spatially associated with known historical mineral occurrences, while additional anomalies have been identified in previously underexplored areas, and we're now integrating those observations with geology and geochemistry to refine drill targets. I believe the work completed over the coming weeks will define our most systematic drill program to date across the Magno district."

Preliminary Observations

Preliminary processed imagery highlights an extensive structural framework together with numerous discrete magnetic domains and magnetic breaks distributed throughout the Project. Several features appear spatially associated with known historical mineral occurrences, while additional anomalies have been identified in previously underexplored areas.

The Company cautions that interpretation of the dataset remains ongoing and that no conclusions regarding the significance of individual anomalies should be drawn until final processing and integrated geological interpretation have been completed.

District-Scale Critical Minerals Opportunity

The Magno Project hosts numerous historical silver-lead-zinc-tungsten occurrences and emerging copper targets within one of British Columbia's most prospective critical minerals districts.

Unlike historical exploration, which largely focused on isolated showings, GoldHaven has assembled and is systematically evaluating the district as a unified mineral system. The completed QMAGT survey provides the first property-wide high-resolution magnetic dataset capable of mapping lithological contacts, structural corridors and intrusive bodies across the Company's extensive land package.

By combining modern geophysics with geological mapping, geochemistry and historical exploration data, GoldHaven aims to identify extensions of known mineralized systems while testing previously unrecognized targets concealed beneath shallow cover.

Why QMAGT?

Unlike conventional airborne magnetic surveys, QMAGT technology provides a higher-resolution view of structural corridors, intrusive bodies and lithological contacts that may control mineralization. The technology is designed to improve targeting of carbonate replacement, skarn and intrusive-related systems across the Magno district.

Integration with Previous Exploration

The airborne survey complements GoldHaven's successful surface exploration programs, which have identified numerous high-grade critical mineral occurrences across the Project, including:

Silver values up to 2,370 g/t Ag

Lead values exceeding 20% Pb

Zinc values up to 19.25% Zn

Tungsten values up to 6,550 ppm W

Indium values up to 334 ppm In



The Company believes integrating these results with the newly acquired QMAGT dataset will significantly improve vectoring toward mineralized systems and refine drill targeting across the Magno, Kuhn and D Zone target areas.

Next Steps

With acquisition of the airborne survey now complete, GoldHaven is focused on:

Completion of final QMAGT processing and inversion modelling;

Integration of geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets;

Prioritization of high-conviction drill targets;

Advancement of permitting activities; and

Commencement of the Company's inaugural district-scale drill program.



The Company expects to provide additional technical updates, including interpreted QMAGT products, geological interpretations and priority drill target generation, as final processing is completed and integrated into the 2026 exploration program.

LIFE Offering

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated June 9, 2026 where it announced the completion of a private placement of units (the "Private Placement"), the Company has paid additional cash finder's fees in the amount of $22,400 and issued an additional 89,600 finder's warrants. The total finder's fees paid by the Company in connection with the Private Placement were $213,465 in cash and 991,760 finder's warrants.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release" are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

? Work completed over the coming weeks is expected to define GoldHaven's most systematic drill program to date across the Magno district

? Final processing, inversion modelling and geological interpretation of the QMAGT dataset are currently underway and expected to be completed in the near term

? Results from the airborne survey will be integrated with historical exploration, geological mapping and recent surface sampling to prioritize 2026 drill targets across the Magno, Kuhn and D Zone target areas

? The Company expects to complete final QMAGT processing and inversion modelling, integrate geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets, and prioritize high-conviction drill targets

? The Company intends to advance permitting activities in preparation for the commencement of its inaugural district-scale drill program

? Integrating the QMAGT results with existing exploration data is expected to significantly improve vectoring toward mineralized systems and refine drill targeting

? The Company expects to provide additional technical updates, including interpreted QMAGT products, geological interpretations and priority drill target generation, as final processing is completed and integrated into the 2026 exploration program

? The Company expects to be successful in enacting its business plans and advancing its planned exploration activities in the anticipated timeframes