Assembled Intelligence Elevates Its AI Practice, Names Chuck Hemann as Chief Business and AI Officer

Expert teams. Purpose-built AI. Stronger outcomes for life sciences clients.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembled Intelligence, a unified platform that brings together medical communications, marketing, and data to support healthcare communications and commercialization from development through launch, today announced it is elevating its AI practice and appointing Chuck Hemann as Chief Business and AI Officer. The move formalizes a capability the company has spent years building - and signals to life sciences clients that AI-enabled expert services are now available across the full scope of their communications and commercialization needs.

Life sciences clients have always needed their agencies to do more with complex data - to synthesize evidence faster, communicate it more clearly, and make better strategic recommendations under time pressure. AI has made that possible in ways it simply wasn't before. Assembled Intelligence has spent three years building domain expertise, compliant infrastructure, and integrated workflows to apply it effectively. This is that capability, at scale.

Most organizations apply AI at the point of commercialization. Assembled Intelligence is applying it earlier and more broadly - integrating expert teams and AI tools across evidence synthesis and medical education, brand strategy, payer communications, and commercial execution. That means life sciences clients get AI applied by specialists who understand the science, the regulatory environment, the payer landscape, and the commercial strategy - not by generalists working from a technology platform. Among the capabilities now in active use across the platform is a proprietary disease-area intelligence engine that synthesizes published evidence, real-world data, behavioral science, and competitive landscape into decision-ready intelligence for teams working across clinical development, medical affairs, market access, and commercial strategy.

"This is an inflection point for Assembled Intelligence - and for the industry," said Mark Lydiatt, CEO of Assembled Intelligence. "The power of these integrated AI platforms now enables us to evolve and innovate existing services in ways that deliver stronger outcomes for clients - from disease-area intelligence and evidence synthesis to payer strategy and omnichannel execution. It's also opening entirely new service models that weren't economically or practically feasible before. Elevating our AI practice, and naming Chuck Hemann to lead it, is a signal that AI isn't a feature we're adding, it's the operating model we're already running."

Chuck steps into this expanded role with deep experience applying AI and data analytics to healthcare and life science communications challenges. In his new role, he will lead the dedicated AI practice team - including Harry Sharman, Alyssa Marone, and Jake Pistotnik - while setting the strategic vision for building, deploying, and scaling AI capabilities across the platform's divisions. That team is supported by a growing network of embedded AI leads drawn from across the platform's disciplines - brand strategy, client service, project management, design, scientific strategy, and writing - who are driving adoption and building automation into day-to-day workflows.

"What we've built is different: it starts with domain expertise - the science, the payer logic, the patient, caregiver, and HCP experience, the brand strategy, the creative instinct - and uses AI to make that expertise faster to apply and harder to replicate. That's what our clients are asking for, and it's what we've been preparing to deliver," said Chuck Hemann, Chief Business and AI Officer. "AI doesn't replace the judgment of great strategists, scientists, and creatives. It amplifies it. The moment it becomes just another efficiency layer is the moment it stops being a strategic asset. We're here to make sure that doesn't happen."

With the backing of Amulet Capital Partners, Assembled Intelligence is well-positioned to accelerate investment in its AI infrastructure and expand the practice's reach across its growing client roster of biopharma and biotech companies.

About Assembled Intelligence

Assembled Intelligence is a unified healthcare communications platform built to accelerate impact across the product lifecycle. A collective of minds - curious, creative, and connected by purpose - Assembled Intelligence combines the capabilities of strategy, science, creative, media, technology, and medical communications, connecting agencies and experts under one strategically integrated model. For more information, visit assembledintelligence.co.

About Amulet Capital Partners

Amulet Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in healthcare companies, focusing on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

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