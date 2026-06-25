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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 14:48 Uhr
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The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo: Digital Tech Chain Links Global Upstream and Downstream in the Intelligent Economy

Global industry leaders are using the event to showcase local partnerships. NVIDIA is presenting what it calls the "five-layer AI stack"-spanning energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications-alongside its Chinese ecosystem partners. Apple is back for its fourth year, featuring three of its Chinese suppliers-Sunny Optical, AAC Technologies, and Cowain-to demonstrate progress in smart manufacturing, production sustainability, and workforce training. First-time exhibitors include SK Group, Skyworks, and Cadence, all signaling interest in deepening local engagement. On the application side, brands such as Walmart, Medtronic, Schneider Electric, SAP, and PwC are showing how AI is reshaping retail, enabling digital healthcare, and building more sustainable operations to accelerate the deep fusion of the real economy with the digital economy.

While global names like NVIDIA and Apple drew attention, Chinese tech leaders are using the same platform to advance their own AI agendas. Alibaba is demonstrating its foundation model, alongside iFlytek with smart voice terminals, and TCL with industry-specific digital solutions. Luxshare and Lens Technology are showcasing advanced manufacturing capabilities in consumer electronics. Regional industry clusters are also taking the spotlight. Zhejiang province is sending a delegation led by humanoid robotics maker Unitree, brain-computer interface developer BrainCo, and computer vision specialist Hikvision. Hubei province has brought 17 high-tech firms to present a complete embodied-intelligence supply chain. Shenzhen is featuring 13 specialized SMEs focused on smart imaging and AI vision technologies.

From core technologies developed by global players to real-world applications built by Chinese firms, and from ecosystem strategies of industry leaders to specialized offerings of regional innovation clusters, the Digital Technology Chain at CISCE connects every layer of the industry, from upstream suppliers to downstream end-users. The section illustrates how a more connected and globally integrated AI supply chain is beginning to take shape.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-4th-china-international-supply-chain-expo-digital-tech-chain-links-global-upstream-and-downstream-in-the-intelligent-economy-302810721.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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