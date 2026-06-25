Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Adsterra, a global performance-based advertising platform, announced details of its multi-layered anti-fraud and anti-malware protection framework designed to safeguard advertisers, publishers, and users across its digital advertising ecosystem.

Adsterra Announces Enhanced Anti-Fraud and Anti-Malware Framework to Protect Advertisers and Publishers

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The company's security approach combines automated detection technologies, human verification processes, strict compliance policies, and continuous infrastructure improvements to protect traffic quality as well as prevent malicious advertising activity and security threats.

As digital advertising threats continue to evolve, Adsterra's system focuses on prevention, real-time monitoring, and rapid response to help maintain clean traffic, secure monetization, and transparent campaign performance.

"Ad fraud and malvertising constantly evolve, so our focus is on staying ahead through continuous monitoring, fast response, and strict enforcement across all traffic sources."

- Gala Grigoreva, CMO

Protecting against ad fraud and malvertising risks

Adsterra's security framework addresses two major categories of digital advertising threats: ad fraud and malvertising.

Ad fraud involves the manipulation of advertising metrics for financial gain, including invalid impressions, fake clicks, bot traffic, conversion manipulation, traffic laundering, GEO spoofing, and other activities that impact campaign performance.

Malvertising refers to the use of advertising channels to distribute malicious content, including harmful code, phishing attempts, unauthorized downloads, and compromised landing pages.

To address these risks, Adsterra applies continuous ad and traffic quality monitoring and verification across advertisements, traffic sources, landing pages, and user interactions.

Zero-Tolerance Policy for Fraudulent and Malicious Activity

Adsterra maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward fraudulent traffic, malware distribution, and abusive advertising practices. All advertisers and publishers using the platform agree to comply with Adsterra's Terms and Conditions (for Advertisers and for Publishers), which prohibit activities including:

Malware distribution and malicious software delivery

Phishing and fraudulent activity

Data privacy violations

Traffic manipulation and spoofing

Attempts to compromise users, websites, or advertising inventory

Other unlawful or abusive practices

Accounts found violating these requirements may be suspended or permanently removed from the platform following investigation.

The company's Policy Department continuously develops and improves security procedures, monitors emerging threats, and works to strengthen fraud prevention measures throughout the advertising ecosystem. This helps Adsterra maintain high traffic quality standards.

Multi-layer security infrastructure

Adsterra's protection system combines technology, operational controls, and partner collaboration through several security layers.

Automated anti-malware and traffic protection

Adsterra uses automated security solutions, including third-party technologies and proprietary internal systems, to identify and block malicious activity. The company applies AI-powered analysis and real-time monitoring to evaluate traffic sources, impressions, clicks, conversions, website behavior, and advertising environments. This infrastructure helps detect suspicious patterns, reduce invalid traffic, and protect advertisers from inefficient spending while supporting secure publisher monetization.

Manual review and ad verification

Alongside automated protection, Adsterra's Ad Policy Team conducts manual reviews of advertisements and inventory. The team investigates suspicious activity, evaluates emerging security risks, tests protection mechanisms, and performs additional verification when automated systems require human analysis. This combination of automated detection and expert review provides additional oversight across the platform.

Partner reporting and investigation process

Adsterra provides mechanisms for advertisers and publishers to report suspicious ads, traffic patterns, or potential security concerns. Reported cases undergo investigation procedures that may include:

Immediate review of the reported activity

Automated and manual security checks

Verification of advertising materials and traffic sources

Temporary suspension of suspected accounts when necessary

This process enables Adsterra to respond quickly while maintaining transparency with platform partners.

Fraud detection workflow

All in all, the protection framework combines automated detection, machine learning analysis, manual review, and partner reporting signals. Traffic is continuously evaluated through multiple verification layers before suspicious activity is escalated for human investigation.

Protection against common threats

Adsterra actively monitors and prevents multiple types of malicious and fraudulent activity aimed at both advertisers and publishers, including:

Malicious ad delivery: harmful code inserted into advertising chains or compromised third-party systems

harmful code inserted into advertising chains or compromised third-party systems Unsafe landing pages: malicious content hosted on destinations connected to advertising campaigns

malicious content hosted on destinations connected to advertising campaigns Redirect manipulation: users redirected to unintended destinations after clicking advertisements

users redirected to unintended destinations after clicking advertisements Malicious creatives: advertisements containing harmful scripts or deceptive elements

advertisements containing harmful scripts or deceptive elements Hidden advertisements: unauthorized placements designed to generate invalid impressions

unauthorized placements designed to generate invalid impressions Bot traffic and automated activity: non-human interactions designed to imitate real users

non-human interactions designed to imitate real users Incentivized traffic: artificial engagement generated through rewards or forced actions

artificial engagement generated through rewards or forced actions Multi-account abuse: attempts to bypass platform controls through multiple fraudulent accounts

Continuous security development

Since 2013, Adsterra has invested in developing internal security processes and integrating advanced technologies to strengthen advertising safety. Over the years, the company has expanded both its automated detection capabilities and manual review procedures as advertising threats became increasingly sophisticated.

The company's security strategy includes:

Continuous research into new fraud and malware techniques

Regular improvement of detection algorithms

Monitoring of advertising creatives, landing pages, and traffic quality

Reviewing both advertiser demand and publisher supply before traffic enters the monetization ecosystem

Secure infrastructure and encrypted communication processes

Ongoing development of internal policy and compliance procedures

These measures are designed to support a safer advertising environment while helping advertisers maintain campaign efficiency and enabling publishers to monetize their audiences securely.

About Adsterra

Adsterra is a global advertising network providing performance-based user acquisition solutions for advertisers and monetization solutions for publishers across multiple verticals and regions. Since 2013, Adsterra has helped advertisers improve campaign performance and supported publishers in achieving their monetization goals through flexible advertising solutions, advanced technology, and dedicated partner support. The company works with businesses of all sizes, including advertisers, publishers, affiliate marketers, and digital professionals worldwide.

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Source: Adsterra