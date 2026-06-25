Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces Investment Committee Appointment, New AI Initiative, and Team Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a global private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions in the middle market, today announced the appointments of Jonathan Sinnott to the Investment Committee, the establishment of a dedicated artificial intelligence team led by Al Rahrooh and supported by Ahsan Hashmi and Alejandro Urrea, and the addition of Tyler Woodhouse, Adolfo Guerra, and Francisco Lima across portfolio operations and compliance, along with a new investment team member, Saiesha Sharma, as an associate.

"We remain committed to building the best private equity firm to work at in Los Angeles. Jonathan's appointment to the Investment Committee is a well-deserved recognition of his contributions and I look forward to his continued impact in this expanded role. Additionally, the establishment of our dedicated AI team is a critical initiative for the firm, and one we believe will create a meaningful competitive advantage for both Pacific Avenue and our portfolio companies. I am also thrilled to welcome Al, Tyler, Adolfo, Francisco, and our newest investment associate to the team, each of whom brings exceptional experience that will strengthen our ability to execute and create value across our portfolio."

-Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Sinnott to the Investment Committee. Mr. Sinnott joined Pacific Avenue in 2018 and has since been promoted to Managing Director. During his tenure at Pacific Avenue, Mr. Sinnott has focused his efforts on transaction sourcing, execution, due diligence, and portfolio operations. His appointment to the Investment Committee reflects both his past contributions to the firm and his growing leadership role across the platform. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Mr. Sinnott was part of the Special Situations group of Oaktree Capital Management and the Financial Sponsors group at Credit Suisse. Mr. Sinnott received his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and graduated with a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

The establishment of a dedicated artificial intelligence team has been a key initiative for the firm and will play an integral part in Pacific Avenue's strategy for driving value creation across our investment platform. The team is led by Al Rahrooh, Principal and Head of Artificial Intelligence. Prior to Pacific, Mr. Rahrooh served as Chief Technology Officer across multiple venture-backed organizations and co-founded LeNgineer, an R&D company that secured NASA SBIR funding to develop AI solutions for the Space Launch System. Mr. Rahrooh graduated with a B.S. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Central Florida and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Medical Informatics at UCLA. He is joined by two Associate Software Engineers, Ahsan Hashmi and Alejandro Urrea.

Ahsan Hashmi joins the firm as an Associate Software Engineer. Prior to joining Pacific, Mr. Hashmi worked at NASA and across multiple organizations focused on data engineering and cloud-based AI solutions. Mr. Hashmi graduated with a B.S. from the University of Central Florida and holds an M.S. in Informatics from the University at Buffalo.

Alejandro Urrea joins the firm as an Associate Software Engineer. Prior to joining Pacific, Mr. Urrea led AI and software engineering engagements across multiple organizations, designing and deploying production-grade AI systems. Mr. Urrea graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Central Florida.

The team is focused on two fronts: advancing the firm's own internal investment and operational processes and deploying AI-driven solutions directly within Pacific Avenue's portfolio companies. Pacific Avenue believes this initiative represents a significant opportunity to enhance value across its portfolio.

Pacific Avenue further expanded its team with the addition of new professionals across portfolio operations and compliance. Tyler Woodhouse joins the firm as Principal of Portfolio Operations. Prior to joining Pacific, Mr. Woodhouse was a Director on the Portfolio Operations team at Atlas Holdings and previously served on Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Services team. Mr. Woodhouse earned an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Adolfo Guerra joins the firm as Vice President of Portfolio Operations. Prior to joining Pacific, Mr. Guerra was an Engagement Manager at L.E.K. Consulting. Mr. Guerra graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering from UFMG in Brazil and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Francisco Lima joins the firm as Compliance Manager. Prior to joining Pacific, Mr. Lima served as a Compliance Associate at Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Mr. Lima graduated with a B.S. in Management and Business Economics with a minor in Political Science from the University of California, Merced.

Finally, Pacific Avenue welcomed Saiesha Sharma to the Investment Team as an Associate. Prior to joining Pacific, Ms. Sharma was a Private Equity Analyst at CC Industries. Ms. Sharma graduated with a B.S. in Finance and a minor in Computer Science from Indiana University.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris, France. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $3.9 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

PACP Ops Mgmt Co, LLC ("PACP Ops") is a Pacific Avenue-exclusive consulting firm that is wholly-owned by Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC and affiliated with Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Management Company LLC. PACP Ops assists Pacific Avenue in areas of due diligence and in portfolio company operations and other initiatives. PACP Ops (and indirectly its employees) receives fees from Pacific Avenue portfolio companies, which do not reduce or otherwise offset the management fee paid by funds managed by Pacific Avenue. Employees joining PACP Ops include Al Rahrooh, Alejandro Urrea, Ahsan Hashmi, Tyler Woodhouse, and Adolfo Guerra.

Chris Baddon

Managing Director

cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pacific-avenue-capital-partners-announces-investment-committee-appoi-1181888