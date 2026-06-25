Envision Pharma Group Promotes Jennifer Lospinoso to President, Riparian

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Jennifer (Jenn) Lospinoso as President of Riparian, its business unit focused on pricing, access, and value optimization for pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

"Jenn's promotion reflects her exceptional leadership, deep industry expertise, and unwavering commitment to clients," said Tom Langan, CEO of Envision. "Riparian represents a significant growth opportunity for Envision, and I'm confident that Jenn and her team will drive the innovation and excellence that sets us apart and delivers for our clients."

Lospinoso came to Envision as part of the 2022 acquisition of Riparian, where she served as a key leader. Jenn has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to some of the industry's leading pharmaceutical companies, guiding manufacturers through commercial strategy implementation and navigating statutory and regulatory changes across government programs, including the development of processes, procedures, methodologies, and assumptions to meet evolving requirements.

Lospinoso brings two decades of experience spanning government and commercial program operations, strategy, and compliance, and is widely recognized as one of the leading experts and thought leaders in the field. Before joining Riparian, she led government rebates, gross-to-net, and government contracting at a top five pharmaceutical company and consulted across brand, generic, emerging, and biotech organizations as a Managing Director at a Big Four accounting firm. A Penn State graduate, she is a highly sought-after industry speaker with more than 100 engagements covering cell and gene therapy strategies, Medicare, Medicaid, 340B, and US government pricing models.

Lospinoso will continue to report to Langan and serve on the Envision Executive Leadership Team.

"I'm honored to lead the Riparian team," said Lospinoso. "This group brings extraordinary depth of knowledge in market access, value and access, competitive intelligence, and governmental and regulatory pricing and contracting, all amplified by our market-leading managed service offering and the AI technology we've built to support it. Together, these capabilities create tremendous potential, and I look forward to partnering with Tom and Envision's Executive Leadership Team to accelerate what we can achieve."

ABOUT ENVISION PHARMA GROUP:

Envision Pharma Group is a global, technology-enabled solutions partner to the life sciences industry. We unleash the power of combined intelligence - human expertise and technology - to advance how scientific innovation translates into improved patient outcomes. We unite scientific expertise, strategic insight, and AI-powered technology to help clients create, communicate, and demonstrate value, accelerating access to life-changing treatments. With more than 20 years of experience and trusted partnerships with 400+ biopharma companies, including all top 20 pharma, we deliver integrated solutions across the product life cycle, from medical communications to commercialization and compliance, through flexible models that scale to client needs. Together, we combine human insight and technology to drive smarter decisions, measurable impact, and sustainable growth.

Learn more: www.envisionpharmagroup.com

For more information, contact:

Sophie Berger, Global Head, Marketing, Envision Pharma Group

Email: sophie.berger@envisionpharma.com

Brittany Bowen, Media Relations, Geben Communication

Email: brittanybowen@gebencommunication.com

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SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/envision-pharma-group-promotes-jennifer-lospinoso-to-president-ripari-1182069