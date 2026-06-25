Romania is set to surpass last year's solar deployment record after installing around 1.5 GW of new solar capacity in the first five months of 2026, according to Irene Mihai, policy director of the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA). Speaking to pv magazine during the Smarter E event in Munich, Mihai said Romania added approximately 800 MW of utility-scale solar and a similar volume of prosumer installations between January and the start of June. Further growth anticipated Mihai expects annual deployments to continue increasing into 2027, supported by a sizeable pipeline of large-scale ...

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