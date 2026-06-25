New structure connects U.S., LATAM, EMEA and All-Inclusive sales teams on a single Salesforce platform, giving owners a unified, cross-regional approach to accounts that span multiple markets

Aimbridge Hospitality, the world's leading third-party hotel management company, today announced the launch of its Global Sales Office, unifying its regional sales operations under a single global structure designed to drive greater connectivity and leverage scale across the Company's portfolio.

This unification brings together Aimbridge's sales teams across the United States, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and its All-Inclusive division under one coordinated structure and Salesforce platform. While regional teams and property-level support remain unchanged, the new organization enables a more strategic approach to managing global customer relationships and demand. This capability is a critical component of Aimbridge's integrated commercial platform, which unites sales, marketing and revenue management to deliver measurable results for owners.

"The launch of our Global Sales Office represents a significant step forward in how we support our owners, allowing us to leverage the scale of our global portfolio while maintaining the local relationships and market knowledge that drive results," said Allison Handy, Chief Commercial Officer at Aimbridge Hospitality. "By connecting our teams, systems and expertise across regions, we are creating a stronger foundation for long-term growth and enhanced revenue opportunities for our owners."

Aimbridge plans to launch with a focused set of global accounts and multi-region relationships, each managed by a single designated seller. The company is also expanding its vertical expertise in areas including corporate travel, group travel, third-party intermediaries and other priority segments, ensuring that knowledge and best practices are shared globally rather than concentrated in a single market. The program is designed to scale as global account relationships deepen and the model matures.

Handy continued, "This new structure provides greater transparency for owners and accountability across their assets. Aimbridge can now measure an account's full revenue potential across all regions in a single platform, identify where incremental opportunity exists and deliver standardized cross-region reporting with clearer visibility into global account activity at the property level."

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world's leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. The Company continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn

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