Waypoint provides connectivity to the majority of the world's exchanges including all 22 US equities trading venues

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, has announced it will be enabling connectivity to the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) from day one. This connectivity means that Waypoint clients can access the majority of the world's exchanges and alternative trading systems, including all 22 US equities exchanges, alternative trading systems and overnight venues.

The Texas Stock Exchange is a fully integrated, electronic, national securities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas. TXSE counts some of the world's largest financial institutions and liquidity providers among its backers and is being launched with the aim of enabling US and global companies to access US equity capital markets.

"Following the announcement of TXSE as a new trading venue, it was important to our clients that we establish connectivity to their platform from day one," said Tom Lazenga, President of Waypoint Trading Solutions. "We have had a positive experience working with the TXSE team to make this connectivity a reality, part of our continued commitment to providing truly comprehensive access to US markets."

"TXSE has built a modern proprietary trading platform designed for high throughput and speed," said Rick Yoder, Chief Technology Officer at the Texas Stock Exchange. "Expanding connectivity through providers like Waypoint ensures market participants can confidently access one of the highest-performing exchanges in the world."

Infrastructure has become a critical factor in the success of trading strategies. Waypoint provides the infrastructure behind global trading, bringing greater clarity and unity to trading environments.

Waypoint's capabilities are organized across three solution areas Radianz, Xpress, and Sentinel. Radianz provides global trading connectivity through the world's largest financial extranet. Xpress delivers a managed low latency platform for high-performance access to global exchanges. Sentinel provides fully managed market data solutions that support complex market data operations at scale.

Waypoint supports connectivity to more than 800 financial exchanges, venues and service providers globally. It operates one of the industry's most extensive connected trading ecosystems spanning more than 70 countries and is trusted by 1000+ financial institutions worldwide to run mission-critical trading and market data environments.

About Waypoint Trading Solutions

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, is a global provider of mission-critical trading infrastructure. Built on the combined strengths of TNS Financial Markets and Radianz, Waypoint supports financial institutions globally across the full trading infrastructure stack combining one of the world's largest financial extranets, a managed low-latency platform with global hosting and exchange access, and fully managed market data operations. With decades of experience operating financial market infrastructure, Waypoint maintains an extensive global footprint across major financial centers, supported by 24x7x365 operational teams, deep local expertise and end-to-end management delivered by multidisciplinary technical experts. For further information, visit https://tnsi.com/resource/waypoint/.

About the Texas Stock Exchange

Texas Stock Exchange LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TXSE Group, is a fully integrated, electronic, national securities exchange headquartered and incorporated in Texas. Backed by many of the largest financial institutions and liquidity providers in the world, TXSE is purpose-built to bring real competition to corporate listings and expand access to America's public markets. With issuer alignment and transparency at its core, TXSE serves as a global listing and trading venue for both public companies and the growing universe of exchange-traded products. For more information, visit us at www.txse.com, on LinkedIn, or on X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625415296/en/

Contacts:

Fiona Butler

The Realization Group

+44 (0)7796 410557

fiona.butler@therealizationgroup.com

or

Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business

+ 44 (0)114 292 0163

pr@tnsi.com