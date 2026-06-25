Effective 1 July 2026, Lars Wallstein has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of OQEMA Group, joining the executive leadership alongside Chief Operating Officer Philipp Junge and Chief Financial Officer Hartmut Kunz. He succeeds Patrick Barthels, who will support the handover during a six-month transition period.

Following the transition period, Patrick Barthels will, by personal choice, move to a new role within the Group, assuming responsibility for the Flavors Fragrances division as Regional President F&F with effect from 1 January 2027.

Lars Wallstein brings more than 25 years of international leadership and management experience in chemical distribution and speciality chemicals. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at IMCD, with responsibility for Germany and a number of international markets. During this time, he drove the strategic development of business units, built international teams, and led the company through acquisitions and integrations. Lars Wallstein also serves as President of FECC, the European Association of Chemical Distributors, underscoring his commitment to the broader development of the industry.

"I am very much looking forward to this new role and the opportunity to help shape and develop OQEMA further," said Lars Wallstein. "Over the years, our paths have crossed many times. The company's culture and its consistent growth over recent years have made a lasting impression on me."

"With Lars Wallstein, we are gaining a CEO who knows our industry inside out and is exceptionally well connected," said Patrick Barthels. "He brings the perspective of both the producer and the distributor that is precisely the combination we need to take our leadership team and the business forward."

"Lars Wallstein and I go back twenty years, and I have watched him operate across this industry from various vantage points," said Peter Overlack, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "I am delighted to welcome him to OQEMA, where he will build on the strong foundations Patrick Barthels has established."

Press images available for download at: https://www.chem-news.de.

About OQEMA

The OQEMA Group is one of the leading chemical distributors in Europe. Around 1,600 employees currently work for OQEMA at 54 locations in 26 countries. At the interface between chemicals manufacturers and chemical-processing industries, the OQEMA Group provides pan-European services along the supply chains, which includes procurement, product development, individual mixing, logistics, and recycling. OQEMA offers a highly dynamic and continuously expanding product portfolio of more than 15,000 products.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Dr. Ina Werxhausen

ina.werxhausen@oqema.com

+49 1520 1666 089