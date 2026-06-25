UAE-based music rights organization joins global alliance supporting responsible AI, clear licensing frameworks and protections for human creativity

Music Nation Copyrights Management (MusicNation), a pioneer in music rights management based in the United Arab Emirates, and the Human Artistry Campaign, a global alliance of more than 200 organizations across the creative and technology communities, today announced that MusicNation has joined the coalition advocating for responsible AI that supports innovation, while protecting human creativity, consent and creator rights.

MusicNation becomes the first signatory to the Human Artistry Campaign from the Middle East, expanding the campaign's international reach at a critical moment for the global music and creative industries.

The Human Artistry Campaign brings together organizations across music, film, television, publishing, journalism, voice acting, photography and other creative sectors to advance principles for ethical AI. The campaign supports innovation that respects human expression, protects creators' rights, and ensures that artists, performers, songwriters, composers, publishers, labels and other rights holders retain control over the use of their work, voice, image and likeness.

MusicNation's participation reflects the company's role in helping implement the UAE's vision for the protection and enforcement of musical copyrights, while supporting the country's broader ambition to lead in responsible innovation. In 2017, the UAE became the first country in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, signaling a national commitment to shaping the future of AI across every sector. As the UAE continues to rapidly advance AI across government, industry and the digital economy, MusicNation is uniquely positioned to help ensure that the creative industries are part of that leadership, reinforcing the importance of clear licensing frameworks, trusted rights infrastructure and creator-focused policies that allow technology and human creativity to grow together.

Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, MusicNation's Founder and Chairwoman, said, "The UAE has quickly established itself as one of the world's most forward-looking markets for AI, innovation and the creative economy. As that momentum accelerates, MusicNation and our allies in the Human Artistry Campaign seek to support the next phase of growth on trust, transparency and respect for human creativity. We are proud to join the Human Artistry Campaign to support responsible AI, clear licensing frameworks and protections that ensure creators and technology companies can thrive together."

Amer M. Samhoun, MusicNation's CEO, said, "Human creativity is the foundation of music. As new technologies emerge, our goal is not to impede innovation, but to help ensure it develops on a foundation of respect for creators, clear licensing, transparency and trust. That is essential for artists, for technology companies and for the future of the creative economy."

Dr. Moiya McTier, Human Artistry Campaign senior advisor, said, "MusicNation's support reflects the growing global recognition that responsible AI must be built with respect for human creativity. Innovators and policymakers around the world are working to embrace powerful new technologies while preserving the uniquely human artistry, identity and rights that fuel culture. MusicNation's leadership in the Middle East is an important addition to this growing international movement that prioritizes creators."

With best-in-class tools, technology and leading industry partnerships with Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), the largest performing rights organization in the world, and SoundExchange Inc., the recording industry's top digital global collective management organization, MusicNation is building the region's premier rights management organization capable of supporting the timely, transparent and accurate collection and distribution of music royalties. BMI and SoundExchange are existing Human Artistry Campaign members.

The Human Artistry Campaign is a leading voice in global discussions around AI and creativity, including advocacy for protections against unauthorized deepfakes, voice clones and digital replicas, as well as support for market-based licensing models that allow technology companies and creators to collaborate responsibly.

MusicNation's decision to join the Human Artistry Campaign follows a period of increased international attention on AI, copyright, licensing and personality rights. The Human Artistry Campaign has advocated for clear guardrails to ensure AI systems are developed in ways that respect existing law, require authorization for the use of creative works, and protect individuals from the unauthorized use of their voice, image and likeness.

For MusicNation, joining the campaign also reflects a broader commitment to helping build a robust music economy in the UAE and the broader Middle East and North Africa region. As AI becomes a growing part of the global creative economy, MusicNation and the Human Artistry Campaign share the view that innovation is strongest when supported by consent, transparency, licensing and respect for the people whose work, voices, images and ideas make creative technologies possible.

About MusicNation

MusicNation, a pioneer in music rights management in the UAE, licenses the rights of authors, publishers, sound recording owners and performers throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These rights are referred to as neighboring rights (for sound recordings), public performance rights (for musical compositions) and mechanical reproduction rights (also for musical compositions). With world-class partnerships and technology, MusicNation is helping implement the UAE's vision for the protection and enforcement of musical copyrights by developing a world-class music licensing and royalty distribution infrastructure. MusicNation, with its partners BMI and SoundExchange, will help ensure that music creators and rights holders are fully and fairly compensated for the use of their work. For more information, visit https://www.wearemusicnation.ae.

About Human Artistry Campaign

The Human Artistry Campaign is a global alliance of organizations across the creative and technology communities advocating for responsible artificial intelligence that supports human creativity and protects creators' rights. Launched at SXSW in 2023, the campaign advances principles focused on consent, transparency, accountability, respect for copyright and intellectual property, and the irreplaceable role of human artistry in culture.

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