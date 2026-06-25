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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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AFX Shares Up to 50% of Protocol Revenue with Traders as Cumulative Volume Approaches $1 Billion

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFX, a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives, announced continued growth across its ecosystem as cumulative trading volume approached $1 billion, reaching $946.29 million alongside $20.71 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), according to on-chain data from DefiLlama.

This surge is directly driven by the protocol's native VIP Program, which aligns active traders with ecosystem success by distributing 30% to 50% of platform fee revenue back to high-volume users. With annualized protocol revenue currently tracked at $1.07 million, the VIP reward pool distributes hard USDC yield directly back to participants, offering a sustainable, real-yield alternative to traditional inflationary token emission models.

The VIP program features tiered fee discounts scaling down to 0.001% Maker and 0.035% Taker at VIP 5, qualified via rolling 30-day volumes that consolidate master and sub-accounts. Operating natively on AFX's sovereign L1 architecture, the program enables sub-100ms, zero-gas execution. Active traders can monitor their aggregated volume, tier status, and real-time reward pool allocations via the AFX VIP dashboard.

"The parabolic curves prove that capital and volume migrate to where incentives are structurally aligned," said Ken C, Head of Growth at AFX. "Unlike exchanges that view customers to monetize, AFX treats them as growth partners and stakeholders in the ecosystem. By returning up to 50% of our real, annualized fee revenue back to our VIPs, we have created a self-reinforcing flywheel. Combined with our 45x capital velocity, we are proving that sovereign L1 orderbooks can deliver both institutional performance and true decentralized yield."

The latest growth figures highlight increasing demand for decentralized derivatives infrastructure that combines professional trading performance with community-aligned economic incentives. As the protocol continues to expand its ecosystem, AFX remains focused on building a trading environment where active participation is directly rewarded through the value generated by the network itself.

About AFX

AFX is a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives. By synthesizing the rapid execution of a centralized exchange with the immutable sovereignty of blockchain, AFX delivers a professional-grade Perp DEX environment characterized by sub-100ms finality, institutional liquidity, and unmatched capital efficiency.

Product availability varies by jurisdiction.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/afx-shares-up-to-50-of-protocol-revenue-with-traders-as-cumulative-volume-approaches-1-billion-302810694.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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