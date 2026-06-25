CYVIATION Partners with Boeing on New SkyGuard Service

Boeing's Aviation Business Solutions to offer CYVIATION's SkyRay platform as part of its newly launched SkyGuard service, helping operators meet rising cyber and regulatory demands

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYVIATION, the cybersecurity company purpose-built for aviation, today announced its strategic partnership with Boeing on the company's newly launched SkyGuard service, deepening a relationship that brings continuous, aircraft cyber risk visibility to airlines, business aviation operators, MROs, and OEMs worldwide.

As part of the strategic partnership, Boeing's Aviation Business Solutions (ABS) Cybersecurity and Digital Practice will offer customers CYVIATION's SkyRay platform through SkyGuard, delivering continuous compliance and risk assessment capabilities built on proprietary tail-specific digital twin technology that models each aircraft's exact systems, devices, and connectivity. SkyRay generates audit-ready evidence aligned with FAA, EASA Part-IS, and other regulatory frameworks, runs entirely non-intrusively, and has no impact on airworthiness or daily operations.

The launch arrives as regulators tighten cybersecurity standards across aviation, including the FAA's proposed rulemaking on Intentional Unauthorized Electronic Interactions (IUEI) and EASA Part-IS, pushing operators toward continuous, evidence-based cyber risk management.

"Operators are showing a strong interest in improving cyber resiliency with compliance-ready solutions," said Eliran Almog, CEO of CYVIATION. "Partnering with Boeing on SkyGuard is a major milestone in our strategic relationship. Customers gain the continuous digital visibility that regulators are increasingly demanding - fleet-wide, tail-by-tail, without ever touching the aircraft. Our mission has always been to make the skies safer, and SkyGuard puts that capability directly in the hands of the operators who need it most."

"Aircraft are now deeply connected systems, and our clients are asking for practical, evidence-based ways to manage cyber risk across their fleets," said Tim Sikora, Cybersecurity and Digital Practice Principal at Boeing. "SkyGuard brings together Boeing's deep aircraft expertise with best-in-class strategic partners like CYVIATION. SkyRay gives operators continuous governance and compliance readiness without touching the physical aircraft or impacting airworthiness, exactly the combination the industry needs as regulators raise the bar."

CYVIATION and Boeing Aviation Business Solutions first announced their collaboration in October 2025. The SkyGuard strategic partnership formalizes and expands that work, positioning SkyRay as a dedicated compliance infrastructure layer available to ABS's global customer base.

About CYVIATION

CYVIATION is a cybersecurity company purpose-built for aviation. Its flagship SkyRay Platform delivers a unified foundation for visibility and threat intelligence, anchored by two integrated pillars: SkyRay Compliance for continuous regulatory alignment, and SkyRay Intelligence for aviation-specific threat detection, including proprietary GNSS spoofing and jamming monitoring. The platform enables operators to continuously assess, manage, and monitor cyber risk across their fleet operations and the aviation ecosystem while supporting mandatory regulatory compliance. Always On. Always Compliant. Learn more at cyviation.aero.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at https://www.boeing.com/

Media Contact

CYVIATION

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