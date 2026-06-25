Treasury Intelligence Solutions: TIS Warns that Companies are Underprepared for Impact of ISO 20022 Financial Transaction Standard

Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) reports that payment disruption is now reaching corporates as banks enforce stricter data standards under the new standard for transaction messaging, and critical gaps are appearing.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / TIS today announced a call to action for corporate treasury, finance, and IT teams: ISO 20022 is no longer a bank-only issue, and companies that treat it as simply a messaging upgrade may face payment delays, rejected transactions, higher manual intervention, and reconciliation problems.

TIS is the creator of an award-winning cloud-based platform for managing global cash flow, liquidity, and payments. Hundreds of worldwide clients rely on the TIS platform for $80 billion in daily cash management and $2.7 trillion in annual transaction volume.

The TIS call to action stems from the SWIFT global financial communication network's steps to phase in ISO 20022 as the sole standard for interbank payment instructions. The new standard requires a specific format for messages accompanying corporations' cross-border payments.

Beginning in November 2026, the network will require specific data formats for those transactions and will retire a class of payment messages. In addition, the high-value U.S. payment systems Fedwire and CHIPS will move to full ISO 20022 enforcement and no longer support legacy formats. Corporations' cross-border payments that do not comply with ISO 20022 will be rejected.

Jonathan Paquette, chief of strategy at TIS, noted that corporates are under increasing pressure to meet the ISO 20022 requirements as the November deadline rapidly approaches. With critical resources constrained over the summer due to holidays, many organizations are struggling to prioritize and complete necessary system changes. Combined with inconsistent bank feedback and limited testing readiness, this has left corporates without full confidence that they will be fully prepared in time so that payments will process seamlessly once the standard goes live.

"November is closer than most organizations realize," Paquette said. "With the deadline fast approaching and limited resources over the summer, many corporates are turning to partners like TIS to leverage proven technology and expertise to accelerate their ISO 20022 readiness. The priority now is acting on data quality and testing to ensure payments don't fail when the standard goes live."

TIS's new white paper, ISO 20022 After the Deadlines: What Corporate Treasury and IT Teams Need to Know in 2026, explains why the next phase of migration will affect the daily work of treasury, finance operations, compliance, and IT teams.

In early 2025, two years into the implementation of ISO 20022, awareness across the corporate treasury community still remained uneven. Nearly a quarter of corporate respondents were unaware of ISO 20022, and among those who were aware, half had yet to begin preparation.

With the November 2026 phase, unstructured address data will no longer be accepted for many cross-border payments and MT101 payment initiation messages will be retired, and the Fedwire and CHIPS will begin full ISO 20022 enforcement.

Future milestones will extend the impact further, with legacy exception and investigation messages retiring in 2027 and MT9xx statement and reporting messages phasing out in favor of ISO 20022 CAMT messages in 2027 and 2028.

According to TIS, the operational effects are already clear:

Payment rejections and delays are becoming more frequent when address data, regulatory fields, or counterparty details fail enhanced validation.

Manual intervention is rising as exceptions and repairs move back to treasury and operations teams.

Cash visibility and reconciliation are under pressure as reporting formats shift unevenly across banks.

Bank-by-bank interpretations are increasing complexity, and data quality is becoming a compliance issue because organizations must show control over the completeness, structure, and accuracy of payment data at the source.

The TIS white paper urges companies to avoid patchwork fixes that solve immediate transaction rejections while creating future risk. TIS recommends that organizations define shared ownership across treasury, compliance, and IT, review message format coverage across payment and reporting flows, align ERP, TMS, and bank interface capabilities, strengthen master data governance, and test validation processes under real operating conditions across banks and regions.

To help organizations assess their exposure, TIS is offering a personalized ISO 20022 Health Check for Treasury and IT teams. The assessment is designed to identify readiness gaps across strategy, bank coordination, payment and reporting formats, data readiness, reconciliation, governance, resourcing, and execution..

TIS provides a comprehensive array of technical capabilities for ISO 20022 compliance, including rule and AI-based mapping of unstructured address data to the correct structured ISO segments. TIS also offers statement translations services to assist corporates that are not yet ready to receive CAMT statement formats into downstream systems, to avoid disrupting the automation in cash management, reconciliation, and cash applications processes.

Read how global recruitment agency Adecco partnered with TIS to ready for ISO 20022, or to learn more, contact TIS.

About TIS

TIS helps CFOs, treasurers, and finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more.

For more information, visit tispayments.com and begin reimagining your approach to global cash flow, liquidity, and payments.

Media Contact:

Thomas Müllertz

thomas.mullertz@tispayments.com

SOURCE: Treasury Intelligence Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tis-warns-that-companies-are-underprepared-for-impact-of-iso-2002-1180428