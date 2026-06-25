Discovery Education Earns Five 2026 CODiE Award Nominations Spanning Math, Science, Digital Citizenship, and Immersive Learning

Peer-reviewed recognition across five distinct categories reflects Discovery Education's commitment to K-12 educators and students

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Discovery Education today announced that five of its digital learning solutions have been named finalists in the 2026 CODiE Awards, presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA).

Now in its 40th year, the CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program, celebrating excellence and innovation in education technology. Finalists are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by hundreds of independent industry experts, including business leaders, educators, and subject matter specialists in each product category.

The following Discovery Education solutions were selected as 2026 CODiE Award finalists:

Discovery Education Experience - Best Education Platform

DreamBox Math for Home - Best Home Education Solution

Digital Citizenship Initiative - Best Digital Citizenship Solution

Science Techbook for Middle School - Best Science Instructional Solution

Sandbox by Discovery Education - Best Immersive Learning Solution

All finalists advance to the next round of community voting, with winners to be announced on July 15, 2026.

"I'm proud of the hard-working team behind Discovery Education's five CODiE finalist nominations," said Travis Barrs, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Discovery Education. "This recognition reflects the range of what we're building and our focus on tools that make teaching more effective and learning more meaningful. Innovation only counts in K-12 when it meets the practical needs of real classrooms, and that's exactly what we're delivering through our connected ecosystem of solutions."

"The 2026 CODiE finalists represent some of the most exciting innovation we've seen in the program's 40-year history. From AI-powered education tools to enterprise platforms driving real business transformation, these products don't just push boundaries - they solve real problems for the organizations, educators, and users they serve," said Jennifer Baranowski, President, CODiE Awards.

To learn more about how Discovery Education solutions support impactful teaching and meaningful learning, visit https://www.discoveryeducation.com/solutions/.

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About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and advance student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and in more than 100 countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at www.DiscoveryEducation.com .

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Since 1986, the CODiE Awards have recognized the companies and products transforming the way the world learns, works, and communicates. The awards span five tracks covering startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology, and industry-specific solutions. For more information, visit codieawards.com.

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Discovery Education

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/discovery-education-earns-five-2026-codie-award-nominations-spann-1182259