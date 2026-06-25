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WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 11:55
2,830 Euro
+3,66 % +0,100
Branche
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7902,86016:10
2,7702,84016:01
PR Newswire
25.06.2026 15:42 Uhr
136 Leser
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Gorenje Launches "Keeping Real Fans Cool" Campaign as Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026

Premium home appliance brand launches region-wide activations, promotions, and prizes to enhance the match-viewing experience

DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorenje, a leading European home appliance brand under Hisense Group, is connecting with football enthusiasts across the region through an exciting campaign centered on the theme "Keeping Real Fans Cool" as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Gorenje has also launched FIFA-themed activations, consumer promotions, and exclusive prizes designed to create memorable experiences for football fans.

As millions of fans prepare to gather in homes across the region to experience the world's most-watched sporting event, Gorenje is at the heart of the action by demonstrating how its advanced refrigeration technology can transform the match-viewing experience by ensuring that fans have access to fresh and perfectly chilled food and beverages throughout every thrilling moment of the tournament.

Fazalur Rahman, Regional Marketing Director, Hisense Middle East & Africa said: "Through our FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, Gorenje is forging deeper connections with football fans across the region. We believe that great matches deserve great hospitality, and our refrigeration solutions are designed to ensure fans can keep their refreshments perfectly cool from kick-off to the final celebration. Through exciting promotions, engaging activations, and rewarding experiences, we aim to create exceptional value for our customers while helping them discover Gorenje's innovations and enjoy the excitement of the world's biggest football tournament."

Gorenje's refrigeration portfolio offers a wide range of solutions designed to meet the needs of different households, lifestyles, and kitchen spaces. From spacious multi-door refrigerators for large families and entertaining, to practical top-mount models and flexible modular configurations, the range combines thoughtful European design with technologies that help keep food fresher for longer while enhancing everyday convenience.

Leading the collection is Gorenje's flagship four-door refrigerator, featuring a generous 735-litre capacity, advanced Inverter technology, metal back cooling for improved temperature consistency, and a versatile convertible zone that can switch between refrigerator and freezer modes. A built-in ice maker and water dispenser further enhance convenience, while the sophisticated black stainless-steel finish brings a premium aesthetic to modern kitchens.

For everyday households, Gorenje offers a selection of top-mount refrigerator freezers equipped with NoFrost technology, eliminating the need for manual defrosting while ensuring efficient performance and reliable food preservation. Available in a variety of capacities and sizes, these models combine practical storage solutions with elegant finishes and energy-efficient Inverter technology.

The range also includes high-capacity refrigerator freezers designed for larger families and frequent entertaining, providing generous storage space alongside advanced cooling technologies and convenient ice-making features.

For consumers seeking greater flexibility, Gorenje offers single-door refrigerator and freezer combinations that can be configured to suit individual storage needs and kitchen layouts. Featuring intuitive touch controls, spacious interiors, and multiple installation options, these solutions allow homeowners to create a customized refrigeration setup tailored to their lifestyle.

Gorenje's "Keeping Real Fans Cool" campaign reinforces the brand's dedication to enhancing everyday life through thoughtful innovation, bringing fans closer to the tournament they love while ensuring every gathering is supported by appliances designed for modern living.

About Gorenje

Gorenje is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of household appliances, with over 75 years of heritage and a presence in more than 160 countries worldwide. Known for combining advanced technology with distinctive European design, Gorenje creates intuitive, energy-efficient appliances that simplify everyday living.

Headquartered in Slovenia, Gorenje operates production facilities across Europe and has been part of Hisense Group since 2018, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliance corporations. Driven by a vision to be a design-focused innovator, Gorenje continues to deliver life-simplifying solutions tailored to modern homes and evolving lifestyles.

Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://gorenje.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000569/Gorenje_FIFA_World_Cup.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gorenje-launches-keeping-real-fans-cool-campaign-as-official-sponsor-of-fifa-world-cup-2026-302810783.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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