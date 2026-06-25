Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Athletes Experience Significant Success

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced that several of their athletes are experiencing significant success.

Toronto Blue Jay second baseman, and Ballengee client, Ernie Clement is the leading vote getter in the American League for the upcoming all star game. Clement had the fourth-most votes in the first voting update but has since overtaken the Angels' Mike Trout, the Yankees' Aaron Judge, and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, who had previously paced the league in votes. Clement, now with 2,054,130 votes, trails only Shohei Ohtani in overall voting. They are the only two players with over two million votes. The player receiving the most votes in each league automatically gets named an all-star starter without needing to advance to Phase II. The voting for phase I ends at noon on June 25, 2026. He is batting .292 and is tied for the AL lead with 20 doubles

Top 20 draft prospect AJ Gracia was recently interviewed on the MLB Network. The interview can be viewed here:

AJ Gracia discusses expectations for Draft Combine | 06/22/2026 | MLB.com

The University of Virginia outfielder hit .354 with 14 home runs and 30 extra base hits this season with a 1.121 OPS. A two-time All-American, the junior led the Cavaliers in batting average, slugging percentage (.632), on-base percentage (.489) and runs (64). The outfielder also paced the UVA offense with a team-best 24 multi-hit games and 18 multi-run contests. He is taking part in the Major League Baseball Draft Combine that started on June 23, 2026, at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in Phoenix.

Alec Burleson of the Cardinals was also on MLB Network on June 22, 2026

https://www.mlb.com/video/alec-burleson-talks-leadership-fatherhood

On Friday June 19, 2026, Trei Cruz was promoted to the big leagues, becoming only the fifth family in MLB history to have three generations who have played in the major leagues.. He is one of several Ballengee Group athletes to make their major league debut this season.

"We're encouraged by the exceptional performance of our athlete roster this season. The success our clients are achieving reflects the strength of our talent identification, development, and representation platform. We remain committed to creating long-term value for both our athletes and shareholders. The recent achievements of our clients highlight the quality of talent we represent and the dedication of our team. Watching our athletes succeed at the highest levels is incredibly rewarding and reinforces our position as a leading agency in the sports industry," stated Adam Nicosia, CEO of Adapti.

Ballengee Group is a full-service baseball agency representing over 50 athletes in Major League Baseball and almost 200 professional athletes. The Company continues to expand on the steady growth it has enjoyed since its founding in 2014.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-athletes-experience-significant-s-1182262