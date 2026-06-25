Priority Tire: California's New Rolling Resistance Proposal Could Change the Way America Drives

California's new tire efficiency regulation has the potential to save hundreds of dollars in fuel, but the key question is whether the rule's actual benefits match its predicted results.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / The California Energy Commission's proposal would require replacement tires sold in the state to be at least as energy-efficient as the original equipment (OE) tires already fitted to new passenger cars and light-duty trucks. The international test protocol should be used as a defining metric for rolling resistance. The Commission estimates the standard would deliver $179 in fuel savings to a typical driver over a four-year set of tires, reduce statewide fuel costs by approximately $979 million annually by 2035, and cut carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by around 2.0 million metric tons each year. These rules are set to take effect on January 1, 2028.

The projected fuel and emissions savings are grounded in real data. The Commission maintains technically achievable standards and would not compromise safety or shorten tire life. The rule is far narrower than many headlines have implied. It has some exceptions for tire models that sell fewer than 15,000 units annually (low-volume tires, which are produced in small quantities), tires scoring 1,000 Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG) or higher on the treadwear scale, motorcycle tires, snow tires, and space-saving spares. Taken strictly as an energy-efficiency measure, it is a reasonable and well-constructed policy.

The problem is not what the regulation does, but what it cannot see. Tires are safety equipment, and the one thing rolling resistance does not measure is safety. Rolling resistance measures how much energy a tire loses as it rolls. It does not capture how quickly the tire can stop in the rain. It says nothing about performance during an emergency stop, a sharp corner, or a sudden lane change. An efficiency floor moves one number in the right direction, while leaving the numbers that keep drivers safe completely untouched.

Independent testing makes the gap impossible to ignore. In Europe's largest automobile association, ADAC's 2025 summer tire evaluation , the cheapest tire in the field posted the longest projected tread life and a respectable rolling resistance score. But it delivered the worst wet grip and the most dangerous braking distance of any tire tested. A tire can clear exactly the bar California is proposing to set and still be among the lower-tier choices a driver could make. Efficiency and safety are two different things, and one does not guarantee the other.

The question of tread wear adds another layer of uncertainty. Some critics argue that low rolling resistance and long tread life work against each other, meaning the most efficient tires may wear out faster, reducing the tire's lifespan and diminishing some of the fuel savings. The Commission disagrees with this, but the performance varies by tire and driver. A single efficiency score cannot predict how a specific tire will behave over four years of real-world driving.

Tire retailers who work directly with everyday drivers, fielding questions about what to buy, what to replace, and what actually matters? These questions have noted that an efficiency floor, while useful, leaves the more consequential performance metrics unaddressed.

Rolling resistance works the same way in Ohio, Texas, or Maine as it does on the Pacific Coast Highway. Drivers in every state can capture the same efficiency gains today, simply by choosing lower-resistance tires, without a mandate and without waiting until 2028. California's approach to energy regulation has a well-documented history of becoming everyone else's approach. But no driver should wait for a mandate to start making smart choices.

The practical advice from tire retailer Priority Tire is to consider efficiency as one of the different factors while prioritizing safety. Drivers can take action today by paying attention to tire ratings and adopting a few simple habits.

To ensure safety, review the UTQG traction rating. Tires marked with AA, A, B, or C clearly indicate wet stopping performance, while the A, B, or C temperature grades show heat resistance during continuous use. If available, independent wet-braking data can offer additional information about tire performance. For value, consider the cost per mile rather than the sticker price, which involves dividing the tire's cost by its expected lifespan. When prioritizing efficiency, choose low-rolling-resistance tires, as long as they don't reduce grip. For everyday savings without extra expense, maintaining proper inflation, aligning wheels correctly, and rotating tires regularly can decrease fuel consumption, extend tread life, and enhance handling.

California's efficiency proposal is a positive step, and the Commission deserves recognition for promoting higher standards for replacement tires. Reducing fuel use and emissions is important, but tires do more than just roll; they steer, stop, and in emergencies, can be the difference between safety and danger. Until wet braking, real-world driving tread wear, and emergency grip are part of the regulation, every driver is better served by choosing a tire that performs well across all metrics, not just those the regulation requires.

CONTACT:

Anna Fodor

610-776-9433

SOURCE: Priority Tire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/californias-new-rolling-resistance-proposal-could-change-the-way-america-drives-1179471