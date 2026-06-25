EZRA and Venus Williams Offer The Gift of Coaching to 1,000 Early-Career Professionals

Global initiative expands access to professional coaching to the next generation of leaders, as EZRA data shows coached employees are 78% more likely to progress internally

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / EZRA, a leading global coaching provider and LHH brand, today announced a collaboration with tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams on The Gift of Coaching, a global initiative to expand access to professional coaching for emerging leaders. Together, EZRA and Williams will provide 1,000 early-career professionals with free digital one-on-one coaching to help them build confidence, navigate change and prepare for the future of leadership.

As AI reshapes entry-level work and the path to leadership becomes less predictable, early-career professionals have fewer opportunities to practice judgement, problem-solving and collaboration on the job. Communication, leadership, teamwork and problem-solving are among the most in-demand skills according to LinkedIn -yet 56% of leaders blame weak soft skills for entry-level unpreparedness. The Gift of Coaching helps fill that gap by giving high-potential talent structured support at a pivotal inflection point early in their careers, helping them build the judgment, resilience and human skills the AI era demands.

Photo: Spring Morris

The 2026 edition of The Gift of Coaching will focus on early-career professionals worldwide who are stepping into new responsibility, navigating career transitions, or taking on their first leadership roles. Participants will be selected based on their growth mindset, clarity on why coaching matters to them right now, and their potential to positively shape the future of work in their organizations. According to EZRA data, coached employees are 78% more likely to progress internally.

"You don't realize, when you have a really great coach, how much that can change your life and your world," said Williams. "It's similar to having a great teacher-the kind of teacher who changes your life, shifts your perspective, and puts you on a path toward something you never dreamed you'd do. These are the people who really need that support most because they're just starting out. That's why I'm so proud to partner with EZRA on this initiative."

Photo: Spring Morris

"Venus has spent her career redefining what leadership looks like, from winning on the court to building businesses and advocating for equal opportunity," said Nick Goldberg, founder and CEO of EZRA. "She represents confidence, resilience and the courage to break barriers-qualities coaching helps unlock in leaders everywhere. With The Gift of Coaching, we're putting the power of coaching into more hands and inviting HR and learning leaders to help us extend that opportunity to the next generation."

Through The Gift of Coaching, 1,000 selected recipients will receive:

Two months of complimentary professional coaching delivered through EZRA's digital coaching platform.

Their own dedicated coach, certified by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the globally recognized standard-setting body for professional coaching.

One-on-one coaching sessions focused on personal and professional growth, including confidence, leadership and career navigation.

Support in defining goals, navigating challenges, and planning future career and life aspirations.

Access to digital learning resources and personalized content curated by EZRA's coaching and content teams.

Behavioral nudges and ongoing support designed to help participants build momentum and stay accountable to the goals they set with their coach.

How to apply and how leaders can "play it forward"

The Gift of Coaching is open to early-career professionals globally across industries, functions and backgrounds. HR and learning leaders, as well as managers, mentors and colleagues, are encouraged to share it with emerging leaders.

Interested in applying or know someone who is a great fit? Learn more and submit an application for The Gift of Coaching here .

Williams and EZRA are also inviting leaders to publicly recognize the managers, mentors, and coaches who helped them grow, whether someone took a chance on them or saw potential in them early on in their career, and to share that story on LinkedIn and tag EZRA. Having someone in your corner-that is the gift of coaching.

About EZRA

A leading global coaching and learning provider, EZRA, an LHH brand is revolutionizing the way businesses approach employee development by leveraging the power of behavioral science to break down barriers and make professional coaching accessible to everyone.

Through its global network of over 2,000 world-class, accredited coaches, EZRA has already helped thousands of companies and teams across 140 countries quantifiably improve performance, employee retention and promotion rates with more than 800,000 sessions delivered. Companies using EZRA today include AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Kraft Heinz, Microsoft and Spotify.

Established in 2019, EZRA is the coaching arm of LHH, part of The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company.

To learn more about EZRA, visit: https://helloezra.com .

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From advising organizational change, to hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Core services: Advisory · Recruitment · Tech and Human Skills Development · Career Transition and Outplacement

Industries served: Enterprise, mid-market, and public sector organizations globally.

Website: lhh.com | Phone number: 1-800-611-4544

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

Media Contacts

EZRA

Anna Rice

anna.rice@alpinemarketingcomms.com

LHH

PR@lhh.com

SOURCE: EZRA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ezra-and-venus-williams-offer-the-gift-of-coaching-to-1-000-early-1181886