Antea Group USA Contributes to Environment Analyst's "Corporate Guide: Identifying and Addressing Emerging Contaminants"

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Antea Group USA is proud to announce its contribution to Corporate Guide: Identifying and Addressing Emerging Contaminants, published by Environment Analyst.

As awareness of emerging contaminants continues to grow, organizations are facing increasing pressure to understand and manage environmental risks associated with substances that are newly detected, newly understood, or subject to evolving scientific and regulatory scrutiny. While PFAS remain a major focus, contaminants such as 6PPD-quinone, microplastics, pharmaceuticals and personal care products (PPCPs), and endocrine-disrupting compounds (EDCs) are also drawing greater attention from regulators, investors, and stakeholders worldwide.

To help organizations navigate this rapidly evolving landscape, Environment Analyst has released this new corporate guide that brings together insights from industry experts specializing in the identification, assessment, and remediation of emerging contaminants. The guide is designed to support landowners, investors, asset managers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in understanding potential liabilities and developing proactive risk management strategies.

Antea Group authored Chapter 3, "Short- and Ultrashort-chain PFAS Compounds - The Next Generation." The chapter examines the growing significance of short- and ultrashort-chain PFAS, including compounds such as trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), which are increasingly being detected in environmental media and human biomonitoring studies. As industries transition away from legacy PFAS chemistries, these compounds are emerging as a new area of concern due to their persistence, high mobility in water, and challenges associated with monitoring and treatment.

The chapter provides an overview of current scientific understanding related to sources, environmental occurrence, exposure pathways, toxicology, regulatory developments in the United States and Europe, analytical advances, and treatment technologies. It also highlights practical considerations for water utilities, environmental managers, and organizations seeking to assess and address risks associated with these next-generation PFAS compounds.

"Short- and ultrashort-chain PFAS are rapidly moving from an emerging scientific concern to a critical environmental management challenge," said Jack Sheldon, PFAS Service Line Leader at Antea Group USA. "While these compounds are often replacing legacy PFAS, their persistence, mobility, and increasing environmental prevalence create new questions around monitoring, treatment, and regulation. Organizations that begin evaluating these risks now will be better positioned to adapt as scientific understanding and regulatory expectations continue to evolve."

The new Environmental Analyst guide provides valuable insight into the changing landscape of emerging contaminants and offers practical guidance for organizations seeking to better understand, manage, and mitigate potential environmental and business risks.

Download the Guide Here

About Environment Analyst?

Environment Analyst is an international membership community for the environmental services space, built around their market intelligence service. Their analysts help customers examine market opportunities in the environmental sector. They bring together business leaders and practitioners in peer-to-peer networks and share news and insight with member companies.?

Their mission is to connect the environmental, ESG and professional services community, and provide the intelligence to deliver a sustainable transition. They aim to be the leading global partner supporting the environmental, sustainability & ESG community in its ambition to shape a better future.?Learn more.

About Antea Group?

AnteaGroup is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.?Learn more.

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SOURCE: Antea Group

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