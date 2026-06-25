Acquisition brings Streamba's AI-native logistics platform and VOR intelligence layer into Quorum's unified energy data closing the loop between planning, field execution and supply chain in real time

Quorum Software, a global leader in energy software, today announced the acquisition of Streamba, an AI-native supply chain platform purpose-built for energy. This acquisition advances Quorum's position as the AI platform for the energy industry embedding intelligent, real-time orchestration across upstream, midstream, measurement, SCADA and supply chain. For the first time, energy operators can connect planning, execution and back office in a single, AI-powered system.

Quorum has built a comprehensive energy software platform through sustained innovation and strategic acquisitions, spanning planning, production operations, measurement, accounting, hydrocarbon management and logistics. Streamba's Visibility, Orchestration and Response (VOR) platform adds a centralized operational intelligence layer that unifies data, workflows and cross-functional teams across the supply chain-surfacing what matters, enabling rapid response to disruptions and progressively shifting coordination from manual to agentic.

"Energy is entering the agentic era, and the companies that will lead it are those whose software doesn't just report on operations it runs them," said Paul Langenbahn, CEO at Quorum Software. "Streamba is not an adjacency play. It is a direct extension of our core thesis: that the energy industry deserves an AI platform that connects every workflow from the reservoir to the back office. With Streamba inside Quorum, our customers gain an end-to-end platform that turns operational complexity into competitive advantage."

Together, DaWinci and Streamba will form a unified logistics experience spanning planning through execution across both personnel and cargo. By combining DaWinci's deep logistics planning and execution capabilities with Streamba's operational intelligence, Quorum is bringing to market the next level of supply chain control tower and orchestration capability with embedded AI working across the entire experience rather than between two systems. The result eliminates the silos between planning and execution, personnel and cargo, ensuring the whole supply chain is optimized and healthy.

"Our goal is to bring real-time intelligence and agency to energy operations," said Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Quorum Software. "Together with Streamba, we can accelerate the roadmap from operational execution to autonomous agents AI that doesn't just flag a disruption but resolves it, reassigns resources and updates the plan with appropriate human oversight. For our customers, logistics and supply chain operations become self-optimizing systems. That's a fundamental change in how the energy industry operates."

"Streamba was built on a simple idea: operators should be able to trust the context behind every decision and prove the outcome afterward," said Steven Calder, CEO at Streamba. "VOR is a governed execution layer, and joining Quorum lets us bring it to more operators worldwide while keeping it complementary to the systems our customers already rely on."

Building the AI Platform for Energy

Quorum's vision is to serve as the operating system for the global energy industry a unified platform where every domain, from subsurface planning to supply chain execution, is connected through a common data foundation and governed AI layer. The Streamba acquisition is the latest step in that strategy, extending Quorum's reach into real-time logistics and bringing AI agents into the execution layer where operational decisions happen fastest and carry the highest cost of delay.

To learn more, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 50 countries. Quorum's solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry's first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations across the entire energy value chain with trusted industry leading software. The global energy industry trusts Quorum's expertise and applications to successfully improve decision-making, strengthen operational performance, and drive better business outcomes today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

About Streamba

Streamba provides AI-powered logistics, supply chain and operational execution technology for the energy industry. Its platform helps energy companies coordinate operations, respond to disruptions and improve the efficiency of complex supply chains, with governed AI that helps teams act on real-time operational context.

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Media Contact

Tara Hanney

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Phone: +1 713-260-5932

Email: tara.hanney@quorumsoftware.com