Yacht Club de Monaco's Tuiga and Viola in the United States for America's 250th Independence Anniversary

MONACO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of the Yacht Club de Monaco's most iconic classic sailing yachts, Tuiga (1909) and Viola (1908), have reunited in New York to take part in a major sailing campaign along the United States East Coast marking the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence. Both Viola and Tuiga were transported across the Atlantic aboard cargo ships before being prepared in the United States for the commemorative sailing program.

After several weeks crossing the ocean, Viola, the William Fife III-designed gaff cutter owned by Yacht Club de Monaco member Kostia Belkin, arrived in New York Harbor on June 12. It is set to join Tuiga, the club's flagship and another Fife masterpiece, for a summer program celebrating maritime heritage and the long-standing ties between Monaco and the United States. "Our petite Viola is delighted to be reunited with her big sister Tuiga after their long crossings to proudly represent the Yacht Club de Monaco together and pay tribute to the 250th anniversary of our American friends," said Kostia Belkin.

More than just a visit, this American campaign reflects a long-standing relationship between the United States and the Yacht Club de Monaco and its President HSH Prince Albert II. Thanks to a shared passion for competition, these ties had already been strengthened by the Monaco-New York, the first and only transatlantic race won by the Canadian Mike Burch in which a Monegasque crew led by YCM's Director and General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri also participated.

The campaign will take the two historic gaff cutters from New York to Newport and beyond, with visits to some of America's most prestigious yacht clubs and participation in leading classic sailing events.

The first event on the schedule is the Monaco Challenge Cup, organized by the Manhattan Yacht Club from June 26 to 29 to welcome the two classic sailing yachts following their transatlantic crossings. The regatta will officially launch the American campaign.

From July 3 to 8, Tuiga and Viola will participate in Sail4th 250, one of the flagship celebrations of the United States' semi quincentennial. Around 40 tall ships from 21 nations, alongside naval vessels and hundreds of sailors, are expected to gather in New York Harbor. Among the participants will be Italy's Amerigo Vespucci, Argentina's Libertad and Colombia's Gloria.

As part of the festivities, the two Monaco-based yachts will escort La Belle Poule, the French Navy's historic topsail schooner, during a ceremonial procession along the Hudson River and past the Statue of Liberty, one of the most symbolic moments of the celebrations.

Following New York, the tour will continue through some of the heartlands of American sailing, including Larchmont, Indian Harbor, Seawanhaka, Devon, the Montauk Yacht Club and Newport, home of the New York Yacht Club Race Week. Tuiga's program will conclude in Nantucket, while Viola will continue through early September, competing in New England's classic regattas as an ambassador for the Yacht Club de Monaco.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48a806f0-56b7-477d-ba16-ca63dfb44733