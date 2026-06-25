Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Veritas Association Management has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Client Excellence Award from the AMC Institute (AMCI), recognizing the company's outstanding leadership, innovation and commitment to helping an association navigate a period of significant organizational challenge and transformation.

The Client Excellence Award honors association management companies that demonstrate exceptional service and measurable impact on behalf of their clients. Veritas was recognized for its strategic guidance, operational expertise and unwavering commitment to helping a healthcare association overcome serious financial and governance challenges while simultaneously positioning the organization for long-term sustainability.

When the association faced a critical turning point, Veritas worked closely with volunteer leaders to stabilize operations, strengthen governance practices, restore financial controls and develop a path forward that protected the organization's mission and the members it serves. Through collaborative leadership and strategic planning, the association was able to regain stability and focus on advancing its professional community.

"This recognition from industry colleagues is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us during some of their most important moments," said Sue O'Sullivan, CEO of Veritas Association Management. "Association management is about much more than operations. It is about protecting missions, supporting volunteer leaders, and ensuring that organizations can continue serving their members and advancing their professions. We are honored to receive this award and proud of the resilience and dedication demonstrated by the association leaders we had the privilege to support."

The award will be presented during AMCI's 2026 Awards of Excellence Celebration, held on July 28, at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, WI. Since its launch in 2023, this program has honored the outstanding achievements of AMC firms and professionals who are shaping the future of the association management industry. From rising executives already making their mark, to seasoned leaders whose talent and vision continue to advance our field, to firms transforming client success in extraordinary ways, the 2026 winners represent the very best of the AMC community.

"The Excellence in AMC Client Advancement Award exists to shine a light on exactly the kind of work Veritas Association Management exemplifies by stepping in during the most critical moments and emerging with a client that is stronger, more sustainable and more capable of serving its members", said Tina Wehmeir, President & CEO, AMC Institute. "What Veritas accomplished for this healthcare association is a testament to the strategic depth, operational rigor and genuine partnership that define the AMC model at its best. We are proud to recognize their exceptional leadership and the lasting difference it makes for the profession, and the communities associations serve. Their efforts embody the spirit of the Client Excellence Award."

Veritas Association Management specializes in serving healthcare and medical specialty associations, providing strategic leadership, governance support, financial management, meeting planning, membership development and operational services that help organizations achieve their missions and deliver greater value to their members.

Veritas Association Management wins the AMC Institute's 2026 Client Excellence Award

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Veritas Co-Founders Sue O'Sullivan and Donna Kelly

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About Veritas Association Management

Veritas Association Management is a full-service association management company dedicated to helping healthcare and medical specialty associations thrive. Through strategic leadership, operational excellence and a deep understanding of the healthcare association landscape, Veritas partners with organizations to strengthen governance, enhance member engagement and advance mission-driven outcomes.

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Source: Veritas Association Management