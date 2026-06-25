Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Engage2Excel Awarded on TIME's List of the America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Engage2Excel has been awarded in the inaugural edition of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on June 9th, 2026, and can be viewed on Time.com.

The America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026 list recognizes companies primarily focusing on developing and providing workplace related technologies, products, or services. In support of the research, Statista gathered and scrutinized data from approximately 5,000 U.S. companies through desk research, online application forms, and collaborations with other data and market intelligence companies.

The ranking is built on two pillars: financial strength and industry impact. Each company received a score in both dimensions, and these scores were combined into an overall score. The 250 companies with the highest scores were included in the ranking.

Based on the results of the study, Engage2Excel is ecstatic to be recognized on TIME's list of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Being recognized on TIME's list of America's Top WorkTech Companies is an incredible honor," says Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel. "It validates our commitment to building innovative solutions that empower organizations and employees to thrive in a rapidly evolving world of work. This recognition reflects not only our technology, but the impact we're making for our customers-recognition and engagement programs that are effective for leaders, easy for managers, and meaningful for employees."

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and strengthen business results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

SOURCE: Engage2Excel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engage2excel-awarded-on-times-list-of-the-americas-top-worktech-1181854

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.