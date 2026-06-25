SonicPure Launches 'SonicPure Saves Summer' Initiative to Help Public Water Agencies Combat Harmful Algal Blooms

Nationwide Pilot Program Offers Qualifying Public Agencies Ultrasonic Algae Management Systems to Help Address HABs During Peak Recreation Season
TORRANCE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / As harmful algal blooms (HABs) continue forcing beach closures, swimming bans, fishing advisories, and recreation shutdowns across the United States, SonicPure today announced the launch of "SonicPure Saves Summer," a nationwide pilot program designed to help qualifying public water agencies evaluate ultrasonic technology for managing harmful algae during the busiest months of the year.
From drinking water reservoirs and recreational lakes to parks, marinas, and community ponds, HABs caused by cyanobacteria are becoming increasingly common across the country. These outbreaks can threaten public health, kill fish and wildlife, disrupt tourism, and increase reliance on chemical treatment programs that are often costly, labor-intensive, and environmentally controversial.
SonicPure's flagship Pulsar 4400 platform uses targeted ultrasonic frequencies designed to disrupt harmful algae and cyanobacteria without copper sulfate, algaecides, or other chemical treatments. Operating continuously, the system is intended to help water managers proactively manage bloom development while maintaining healthier, more usable water bodies throughout the summer recreation season.
"Communities across America are watching their lakes shut down just as summer begins," said Rob Slingerland, President of SonicPure. "Many agencies recognize the problem but don't have the budget, staffing, or time to evaluate new technologies on their own. Through the SonicPure Saves Summer initiative, we want to remove those barriers and demonstrate another approach to managing harmful algal blooms."
Under the initiative, SonicPure will provide selected qualifying state, county, and municipal agencies with cost free pilot deployments of its ultrasonic treatment systems, along with deployment guidance, monitoring support, and technical evaluation throughout the pilot period.
The program is intended for water bodies experiencing recurring HABs, cyanobacteria outbreaks, beach closures, fish kills, or rising chemical treatment costs.
A Growing National Challenge
Across the United States, environmental agencies continue to report increasing frequency and severity of harmful algal blooms driven by warmer temperatures, nutrient loading, drought conditions, and stagnant water conditions.
Recent impacts have included:
Public beach closures due to toxic cyanobacteria
Drinking water concerns associated with HAB toxins
Fish mortality events
Increasing expenditures on copper sulfate and other chemical treatments
Lost recreational opportunities and tourism revenue
SonicPure believes proactive ultrasonic treatment may help water managers intervene earlier in bloom development and reduce the severity of outbreaks before widespread closures become necessary.
Proven Across Multiple Water Management Applications
SonicPure's ultrasonic technology has been deployed in drinking water reservoirs, municipal lakes, wastewater facilities, golf course water features, residential lakes, and recreational waterways in the United States and internationally.
Water utilities and lake managers use SonicPure systems to help reduce reliance on chemical algaecides, extend intervals between maintenance activities, improve water clarity, and support long-term water quality management objectives. Because every water body is unique, pilot deployments allow agencies to evaluate system performance under their own environmental conditions using site-specific monitoring and operational data.
Chemical-Free Water Management
Unlike traditional chemical treatment programs, SonicPure systems are designed to operate continuously without introducing additional compounds into the water column.
Applications include:
Drinking water reservoirs
Municipal lakes and ponds
Golf course water features
Wastewater treatment facilities
HOA and residential lakes
Marinas and recreational waterways
Stormwater retention basins
Irrigation reservoirs
Pilot Program Applications Now Open
SonicPure is now accepting applications from qualifying organizations, including:
State water agencies
County public works departments
Parks and recreation districts
Municipal utilities
Drinking water authorities
Lake management districts
HOAs managing public-access lakes
Selected participants may receive:
Pilot deployment of SonicPure equipment
Site evaluation assistance
HAB management consultation
Monitoring recommendations
Technical performance evaluation
Ongoing technical support during the pilot period
Priority consideration will be given to water bodies experiencing active HAB conditions, recurring cyanobacteria outbreaks, seasonal beach closures, fish kills, or escalating chemical treatment costs.
Pilot locations will be evaluated based on factors including water body size, bloom history, dominant algae species, available power or solar deployment options, monitoring capabilities, and the opportunity to demonstrate measurable operational improvements during the pilot period.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis throughout the summer while pilot equipment remains available.
For more information about the SonicPure Saves Summer initiative or to submit an application, visit:
www.SonicPureSavesSummer.com
www.sonicpure.com
About SonicPure
SonicPure LLC develops advanced ultrasonic water treatment technologies that stop harmful algae, cyanobacteria, biofilm, and other water quality challenges without the use of chemical algaecides. Headquartered in Torrance, California, the companies clients include drinking water utilities, municipalities, lake managers, wastewater facilities, golf courses, industrial water users, and environmental restoration projects throughout North America and internationally.
CONTACT:
Grace Dawson
SonicPure LLC
media@sonicpure.com
(310) 955-4005
www.sonicpure.com
SOURCE: SonicPure
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/sonicpure-launches-sonicpure-saves-summer-initiative-to-help-public-water-agencies-1182162