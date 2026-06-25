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ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
110 Leser
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Trust Consulting Services, Inc.: Trust Consulting Services Awarded NASA SEWP VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Trust Consulting Services, Inc. (Trust), a leading provider of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, digital transformation, program management, and enterprise technology solutions, proudly announces that it has been selected as an awardee under the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

NASA recently began issuing SEWP VI contract awards, marking the launch of one of the federal government's premier acquisition vehicles for information technology products, software, cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, engineering, consulting, and mission support capabilities. The vehicle provides federal agencies with a streamlined and efficient path to acquire innovative technology solutions.

"Being selected as a NASA SEWP VI awardee is a significant milestone for Trust Consulting Services," said James "JW" Radford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This award reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and mission-focused technology solutions that help federal agencies modernize their operations and accomplish their most critical missions. We are honored to support NASA and the entire federal government through this prestigious contract vehicle."

As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Trust Consulting Services has established a strong reputation for delivering exceptional performance across the Department of Defense and civilian agencies. The company's capabilities include:

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • Cybersecurity and Zero Trust Solutions

  • Cloud Engineering and Migration

  • Digital Transformation

  • Enterprise IT Modernization

  • DevSecOps and Application Development

  • Program and Project Management

  • Data Analytics

  • Federal Acquisition Support

  • Managed IT Services

The SEWP VI contract expands Trust's ability to provide innovative technology solutions to federal customers nationwide through a streamlined procurement process designed to accelerate mission delivery.

"Our focus has always been on engineering the future through innovation, exceptional service, and mission success," Radford added. "We look forward to helping agencies leverage emerging technologies that improve efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver measurable results for the American people."

About Trust Consulting Services

Trust Consulting Services, Inc. is an award-winning Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in AI, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, digital transformation, enterprise IT, program management, and professional services. Since its founding, Trust has generated more than $100 million in revenue while supporting critical federal missions across the Department of Defense, civilian agencies, and state governments. Guided by its brand promise, "The Future, Engineered," Trust delivers innovative solutions that empower government organizations to operate more efficiently, securely, and effectively.

Media Contact

Trust Consulting Services, Inc. Business Development Department Email: info@trustconsultingservices.com Website: www.trustconsultingservices.com

SOURCE: Trust Consulting Services, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trust-consulting-services-awarded-nasa-sewp-vi-government-wide-a-1182302

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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