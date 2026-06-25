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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 17:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED 4K Gaming Monitor MO32U24 Now Available with Ultra-Smooth Visual Excellence

TAIPEI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the availability of the MO32U24. This 32-inch 240Hz 4K gaming monitor is built to deliver ultra-smooth visual performance, featuring a QD-OLED panel with Advanced ObsidianShield film that deepens perceived blacks and contrast while keeping colors vivid during use. MO32U24 is further backed by GIGABYTE's exclusive picture-quality tuning for both HDR and SDR content to bring out the perfected performance of OLED, and inherits proprietary Tactical Features for responsive in-game control.

The MO32U24 delivers top-tier OLED performance by leveraging Advanced ObsidianShield film to increase perceived black levels by up to 40% while preserving deep blacks and vivid colors even under strong ambient light. In addition, the upgraded 3H surface hardness improves everyday durability with 2.5x greater scratch resistance. Certified with VESA ClearMR 13000 and an outstanding 0.03ms GTG response time, it eliminates motion blur for absolute clarity. Visuals are further refined by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring lifelike color reproduction.

To adapt across scenarios, the MO32U24 is paired with intelligent picture-quality tuning. For HDR content, HyperNits technology boosts the overall brightness of HDR content in Peak 1300 mode while preserving highlight details, with High and Medium modes for different lighting preferences. For SDR content, AI Picture Mode automatically applies the best fine-tuned display mode in real time based on the user's activity. In competitive gameplay, Tactical Features provide immediate control through Tactical Switch 2.0 for screen size and aspect ratio switching, while Ultra Clear reduces motion blur for cleaner motion, and AI Black Equalizer reveals critical details in dark scenes automatically.

For long-term reliability, the MO32U24 integrates a silent, fanless thermal solution with a graphene thermal film, along with AI OLED Care, which manages panel maintenance to help reduce burn-in risk. For user comfort, all-around eye care includes low blue light and flicker-free certified by TÜV Rheinland and OLED VRR Anti-Flicker to precisely adjust the VRR range, mitigating screen flicker. For more information, please visit the product page. Final configurations and availability may vary by region and local retail/e-tail channels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927011/GIGABYTE_32_inch_240Hz_QD_OLED_4K_Gaming_Monitor_MO32U24_Now_Available.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-32-inch-240hz-qd-oled-4k-gaming-monitor-mo32u24-now-available-with-ultra-smooth-visual-excellence-302810363.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.