TFREE Formally Launches at EUROBIKE 2026: Architecting the Operating System for AI Micro Mobility

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at EUROBIKE 2026, TFREE formally unveiled its global brand strategy, introducing the pioneering "AI Micro Mobility 2.0" paradigm. The company is dedicated to building the underlying operating system for low-speed intelligent transport, driving the global last-mile logistics and micromobility industry from isolated "vehicle management" to full-stack, "AI-driven ecosystem orchestration."

Leveraging LUXMEA's more than a decade of industrial manufacturing pedigree, TFREE integrates heavy-duty commercial chassis engineering, intelligent vehicle control systems, and cloud-native software ecosystems. This synergy establishes a standardized digital infrastructure covering two-wheel, three-wheel, and four-wheel light commercial vehicles, autonomous delivery platforms, and robotics applications. To date, LUXMEA has delivered over 400,000 units of electric bicycles compliant with the EN 15194 standard, and over 150,000 units of commercial cargo vehicles compliant with the EN 17860 / DIN EN 17860 standards.

Centered around three core pillars-the Universal Chassis Platform, Intelligent Vehicle Control, and Software & Ecosystem Services-and powered by a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture, TFREE leverages 4G IoT connectivity, full-stack Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, AI predictive maintenance, and open APIs to enable highly efficient coordination across vehicles, fleets, infrastructure, and application scenarios.

Concurrently, TFREE is actively constructing an open AI ecosystem network. By collaborating with elite partners including the Yancheng CAS-HT Computing Research Institute Co., Ltd., Neolix (autonomous delivery vehicles), and Galbot (embodied AI robotics), the company is co-exploring the commercial scale-up of high-performance computing, digital twin technologies, unmanned delivery, and embodied robotics in low-speed transportation environments.

Within the European market, TFREE has already initiated pilot demonstration projects. The platform is collaborating with Bonn-based operator VEMO in Germany, and Stalem in Belgium, to advance and validate intelligent fleet operations, digital energy replenishment, and multi-scenario micromobility solutions built upon TFREE's Universal Chassis Platform.

Natively engineered to comply with GDPR, CE, ISO, the EU Battery Passport, and DIN EN 17860 standards, the TFREE platform is positioned to become a highly trusted, long-term technology partner for European enterprise clients, municipal organizations, and large-scale fleets.

Moving forward, TFREE will continue to unite with OEMs, logistics enterprises, autonomous driving companies, robotics developers, and smart city stakeholders to co-build the next-generation infrastructure standards for global low-speed intelligent mobility.

TFREE -- The Operating System for AI Micro Mobility.

EUROBIKE 2026 | Hall 12.0 A18

Website: www.tfree.com

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