Marechale Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|Marechale Capital Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|Mark Warde-Norbury
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|24 June 2026
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24 June 2026
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of
voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.38%
|0.51%
|5.90%
|15,168,648
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|11.12%
|1.10%
|11.12%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005401XXX
|13,853,431
|0
|5.38%
|0
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|13,853,431
|5.38%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|Share options
|1,315,217
|0.51%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|1,315,217
|0.51%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|X
|Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|24 June 2026
TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|Marechale Capital Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|Patrick Booth-Clibborn
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|24 June 2026
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24 June 2026
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of
voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.14%
|4.24%
|8.38%
|21,559,945
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8.92%
|9.13%
|18.05%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005401XXX
|10,659,086
|0
|4.14%
|0
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|10,659,086
|4.14%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|Share options
|10,900,859
|4.24%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|10,900,859
|4.24%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|x
|Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|24 June 2026
TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|Marechale Capital Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|CHRISTOPHER ARTHUR BERKELEY KENNING
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|HSBC GLOBAL CUSTODY NOMINEE (UK) LIMITED
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|8 CANADA SQUARE, LONDON, E14 5HQ
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|23 June 2026
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24 June 2026
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of
voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.56%
|0.097%
|3.65%
|9,396,670
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|10.17%
|0.209%
|10.17%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005401XXX
|0
|9,146,670
|0.00%
|3.56%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|9,146,670
|3.56%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|Share options
|13/05/2028
|3 years
|250,000
|0.097%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|250,000
|0.097%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|X
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|CHRISTOPHER ARTHUR BERKELEY KENNING
|0.00%
|0.097%
|0.097%
|1Edge Insurance PCC Limited
|3.56%
|0.00%
|3.56%
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|24 June 2026
TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|Marechale Capital Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|Patrick Timothy Claridge
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|Oakhurst Trading Limited
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|24 June 2026
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24 June 2026
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of
voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|7.21%
|0.00%
|7.21%
|18,555,836
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005401XXX
|18,555,836
|0
|7.21%
|0.00%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|18,555,836
|7.21%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|X
|Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|24 June 2026
TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|Marechale Capital Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|Nicholas Jeffery Cowan
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Gibraltar
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|24 June 2026
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24 June 2026
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of
voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.43%
|0.00%
|5.43%
|13,971,200
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005401XXX
|13,971,200
|0
|5.43%
|0.00%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|13,971,200
|5.43%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|X
|Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|Gibraltar
|Date of completion
|24 June 2026
TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|Marechale Capital Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|RWS Life Pty Ltd atf RWS Life Stage 3 Super Fund
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Sydney Australia
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|Richard White-Smith
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|24 June 2026
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24 June 2026
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of
voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.72%
|0.00%
|3.72%
|9,561,134
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005401XXX
|9,561,134
|0
|3.72%
|0.00%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|9,561,134
|3.72%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|X
|Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|24 June 2026
TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|Marechale Capital Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|Corey Billington atf Borris Morrisson Family Trust
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Gatton, Australia
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|24 June 2026
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24 June 2026
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of
voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.10%
|0.00%
|4.10%
|10,551,065
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005401XXX
|10,551,065
|0
|4.10%
|0.00%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|10,551,065
|4.10%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|X
|Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|24 June 2026
TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|Marechale Capital Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|William Robert Ruffler
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|24 June 2026
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|24 June 2026
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of
voting rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|6.45%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|16,591,993
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct (DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005401XXX
|16,591,993
|0
|6.45%
|0.00%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|16,591,993
|6.45%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|X
|Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|24 June 2026