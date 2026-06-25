Duly Health and Care: Duly Becomes First Ambulatory Surgery Center in Illinois to Offer Da Vinci 5 Surgical Robot

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Duly Health and Care unveiled the new Da Vinci 5 (DV 5) surgical robot at its Lombard Surgery Center today, making it the first ambulatory surgery center in Illinois -- and among only five nationally -- to offer the latest generation of robotic-assisted surgical technology.

"Some of the best surgical outcomes are the complications patients never experience, made possible by the precision and control that robotic technology brings to modern surgery," said Dr. Gregory Grant, lead physician for surgical services at Duly Health and Care. "Robotic technology allows us to perform more complex procedures through minimally invasive approaches, helping patients avoid open surgery, experience less pain, recover faster, and often return home the same day. The DV 5 is another step forward in delivering the safest, most advanced surgical care possible."

The DV 5 will support a range of procedures, including urologic, gynecologic, and general surgery. The technology remains rare in free standing outpatient settings, where many patients can receive care and return home the same day.

"Our team has helped establish one of the most advanced urologic cancer programs in Illinois, including being the only site in the state to offer outpatient robotic radical prostatectomy with same-day discharge," said Dr. Amit Patel, chair of urology at Duly Health and Care. "The addition of the DV 5 expands our ability to deliver highly specialized cancer care with even greater precision while giving more patients access to leading-edge treatment closer to home."

Duly's Lombard Surgery Center is among a small number of ambulatory surgery centers nationwide to operate two robotic surgical systems.

The addition of the DV 5 marks another milestone in Duly's continued growth as a leader in ambulatory care throughout the Chicago suburbs. As advances in technology make it possible to perform increasingly complex procedures outside the hospital, Duly is investing in the facilities, physicians, and tools needed to deliver specialized surgical care in convenient outpatient settings closer to where patients live and work.

Duly will host a media open house at its Lombard Surgery Center on July 10 at 4:00pm CT, featuring live demonstrations of the DV 5 system and opportunities to speak with surgeons about how robotic-assisted surgery is expanding treatment options for patients across the Chicago region.

DMG Surgical Center, LLC dba Duly Surgery Center Lombard.

DuPage Medical Group, Ltd. dba Duly Health and Care of Northern Illinois ("Duly") is Duly's Chicagoland medical group.

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About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups?--?DuPage Medical Group Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit duly?healthand?care?.com .

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John O'Connor

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202-981-5042

SOURCE: Duly Health and Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/duly-becomes-first-ambulatory-surgery-center-in-illinois-to-offer-da-1182312