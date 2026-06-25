Elektros, Inc.: Global Momentum in Electric Vehicles and Critical Minerals Shines a Spotlight on ELEKTROS Inc.'s Lithium Strategy and EV Patent Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, today expressed appreciation to its shareholders, supporters, and investors worldwide as global interest in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, battery materials, and critical minerals continues to expand.

As consumers seek efficient transportation alternatives and the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, industry attention remains focused on technologies designed to improve charging speed, convenience, and overall user experience. Management believes that innovation in charging infrastructure and critical minerals may play an important role in the future development of the EV ecosystem.

"This is an exciting period for our Company as awareness continues to grow regarding electric vehicles, advanced charging technologies, and the importance of long-term innovation," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Management further believes that continued investment in charging networks, battery materials, and critical mineral supply chains may help support broader EV adoption worldwide.

The Company believes its EV multi-plug charging patent technology and long-term critical minerals strategy position it to participate in evolving opportunities within the global electrification market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/global-momentum-in-electric-vehicles-and-critical-minerals-shines-a-spotlight-on-elektro-1182324