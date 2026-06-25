San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Webcor, a premier commercial general contractor, announced today that Patrick Kirby has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer and appointed to the Webcor L.P. Internal Board. In his expanded role, Kirby will continue to oversee Webcor's day-to-day legal, insurance, risk management, and warranty operations companywide, including a portfolio of major projects with annual revenue exceeding $1.5 billion.

"Patrick has been an invaluable strategic partner to our leadership team and has consistently demonstrated exceptional judgment in navigating the complex legal, insurance, and risk landscape of our industry," said Matt Rossie, Webcor President and CEO. "His deep understanding of construction operations, combined with his legal acumen, makes him uniquely qualified to serve in this expanded role. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Board, where his insights will help guide Webcor's continued growth and success."

"I'm honored to step into this new role and deeply grateful to Matt and the Board for their trust and support," said Kirby. "Webcor is an extraordinary company with a strong leadership team, incredible people throughout the organization, and a deep culture of innovation, integrity, and collaboration. I'm excited for the opportunities ahead and confident in our path forward as we continue successfully delivering world-class projects for our clients."

Kirby joined Webcor in 2017 as Assistant General Counsel and in 2018 became one of the youngest vice presidents in Webcor's history. He has held his most recent role as Senior Vice President and General Counsel since 2021.

During his career, he has been recognized several times for his professional accomplishments, including being named a Top Young Professional by Engineering News-Record in 2022 and a Northern California Super Lawyer Rising Star in 2015. In 2020, he was a finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Leaders in Law awards for Large Private Companies in the Rising Star category.

As a 2011 graduate of the UCLA School of Law, Kirby began his legal career in private practice at a mid-sized Los Angeles law firm, where he handled commercial litigation matters. "That job was fortuitous," said Kirby. "It gave me the opportunity to work on a construction dispute on a big public works project, which I found to be extremely interesting. I liked the complexity and challenge that came with understanding the engineering and construction issues at play and having the opportunity to strategize to bring together litigation, insurance, and business strategies to drive an effective resolution for our general contractor client."

Kirby moved to the Bay Area in 2013 to work with one of the country's largest boutique construction and engineering litigation law firms, representing major general contractors in matters ranging from contract negotiations and claims development to litigation and arbitration. Webcor was one of the firm's clients, connecting him with the company's leaders and opening the door for his now nearly 10-year tenure at Webcor.





Patrick Kirby, Webcor Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer



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About Webcor

Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative approach, cost-effective design-build methodology, and expertise in landmark project delivery. Founded in 1971, Webcor has been repeatedly honored as one of the Greenest Builders in California, a Healthiest Employer, a Top Corporate Philanthropist, a Best Place to Work, and a Largest California Construction Firm. Webcor has offices in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles. More information is available at webcor.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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Source: Webcor