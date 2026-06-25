HeyGen, the identity-first AI video platform, today announced it has surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue, doubling in eight months. The milestone reflects a rapid shift in how individuals, small businesses, and enterprises adopt AI video: as a scalable layer for human communication across languages, formats, and audiences.

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HeyGen passes $200M in ARR

HeyGen's community now spans more than 30 million users in 196 countries and 175+ languages dialects, from solopreneurs creating professional social videos for the first time to 85% of the Fortune 100 who together have created more than 118 million videos. That growth has come with rare capital efficiency: HeyGen generates roughly $2.70 in ARR for every dollar of equity capital raised, making it one of the most capital-efficient venture-backed AI companies in the world.

"Crossing $200 million in ARR is an important milestone, but the deeper signal is what our users are telling us," said Joshua Xu, CEO of HeyGen. "People don't want more AI slop. They want to communicate with trust, clarity, and presence in every language and format where their audience lives."

While much of the AI video market has chased generative spectacle and volume, HeyGen took a different path: identity-first video, where the person, the voice, and the meaning stay central. At its core is HeyGen's proprietary Avatar V, the world's most advanced human-centric AI video model, which G2 ranks number one for the most realistic avatars in AI video. Because HeyGen owns every layer of its stack, it delivers that realism at a fraction of the cost of general-purpose video models.

In the past three months, HeyGen shipped 63 products and features, including Avatar V, HeyGen for Developers, and HyperFrames its open-source framework for agentic video creation, now the video layer that people and their AI agents both build on.

About HeyGen

HeyGen is the identity-first AI video platform that helps solo operators and small businesses grow by being everywhere their audience is, starring themselves, in minutes and without a camera or crew. Powered by HeyGen's proprietary Avatar V, the world's most advanced human-centric AI video model, HeyGen produces videos that look real, not AI-generated, for a community of over 30 million people, from individual creators to 85% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at heygen.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact: press@heygen.com