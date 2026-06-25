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WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:01
3,120 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.06.2026 18:18 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

BlackRock American Income Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 150,000 Ordinary Shares were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 272.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 35,351,167. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 60,010,138. With effect from 29 June 2026 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 60,010,138. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

William Rowledge

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2284

25 June 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.