First Camp Group AB: Resolutions made at First Camp Group's Annual General Meeting 2026

The annual general meeting of First Camp Group AB was held today, 25 June 2026. The resolutions passed included the following.

Income statements and balance sheets

The meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Discharge from liability

The meeting granted the board members and CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

Appropriation of the result

The meeting resolved that no dividend for the financial year 2025 is to be paid and that the available funds shall be carried forward.

Board of directors

The meeting resolved that the number of board members shall be five, without deputies, and elected the following board members for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting:

• Karl Svozilik, board member and chairman of the board

• Eivor Andersson, board member

• Ståle Angel, board member

• Marius Hol, board member

• Martin Jørgensen, board member

The meeting resolved that directors' fees of SEK 125,000 shall be paid to each of the board members Eivor Andersson, Ståle Angel and Martin Jørgensen. No directors' fee shall be paid to the board members Karl Svozilik and Marius Hol.

Auditor

The meeting elected Grant Thornton Sweden AB as the auditor, with Therese Utengen as auditor in charge, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The meeting resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved account.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Meijer

CFO First Camp Group

goran.meijer@firstcamp.se