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ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2026 18:26 Uhr
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Wyyerd Fiber Launches 8 GIG Across Greater Phoenix Area

SURPRISE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber, an award-winning Internet Service Provider, today announced the availability of 8 GIG symmetrical internet speeds across the Greater Phoenix Area, bringing its fastest residential speeds to communities across the region.

This milestone of launching 8 GIG reflects Wyyerd's continued commitment to remaining Arizona's top-rated provider and delivering the state's fastest and most reliable internet speeds, as reflected in Ookla Speedtest Intelligence and the company's Google reviews. This continued investment reinforces Wyyerd's focus on delivering a next-generation network and continuing to raise the standard for connectivity across the Greater Phoenix Area.

The 8 GIG upgrade is about more than just speed. It reflects Wyyerd's ongoing investment in building the best fiber network designed to support the evolving demands of homes and businesses. Backed by world-class local customer support, Wyyerd remains focused on delivering the state's fastest and most reliable Internet Speeds.

"Wyyerd was founded on the idea that every community deserves world-class connectivity," said Justin Freesmeier, Chief Executive Officer. " Bringing 8 GIG speeds to the Greater Phoenix Area is another step forward in our mission to provide future-proof fiber technology, coupled with local support and an exceptional customer experience."

To check availability or learn more about Wyyerd Fiber, visit wyyerd.com.

About Wyyerd Fiber
At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading fiber-optic network with speeds up to 8 GIG for residents and businesses in the Arizona and California markets. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored to each community, supported by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla
Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 2H 2025. All rights reserved.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Pollack, Senior Vice President of Marketing
jonah.pollack@wyyerd.com

SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/wyyerd-fiber-launches-8-gig-across-greater-phoenix-area-1182328

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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