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WKN: 626522 | ISIN: KR7042660001 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2026 18:26 Uhr
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Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.: Hanwha Philly Shipyard Delivers Subsea Rock Installation Vessel Acadia to Great Lakes

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HPSI) today announced the successful delivery of Acadia, a Subsea Rock Installation Vessel (SRIV), to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (Great Lakes). Acadia is the first SRIV of its kind to enter the market, marking a significant milestone for both organizations and the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

Acadia is a highly capable and specialized vessel designed to support offshore infrastructure projects, including subsea rock installation critical to the stability and protection of pipelines, cables, and other assets. The vessel represents a major addition to the U.S.-flag fleet supporting offshore energy and infrastructure development.

The project required extensive coordination across HPSI's workforce, suppliers, engineering teams, and project partners, as well as a high degree of technical expertise throughout the construction process.

"This delivery of Acadia represents far more than the completion of a vessel. It reflects the strength of American shipbuilding, the dedication of our workforce, and the growing capability of Hanwha Philly Shipyard to deliver highly specialized vessels that support critical infrastructure," said David Kim, CEO of HPSI. "On behalf of all shipbuilders in Philly, we wish the crew of the Acadia fair winds and following seas on every adventure that follows."

Building on this milestone, the Shipyard continues to advance the remaining ships under construction, including two National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) for the Maritime Administration (MARAD) and three containerships for Matson Navigation.

Today's delivery, along with the successful execution of the remaining projects in HPSI's backlog, underscores the vital role of U.S. shipbuilding in strengthening critical infrastructure, enabling commerce and transportation, and supporting national security priorities. As demand for U.S.-built vessels continues to accelerate, HPSI remains focused on executing complex shipbuilding programs safely, efficiently, and at the highest standards of quality for its customers and partners.

About Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HPSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder with a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility that has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of ocean-going merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going U.S. Jones Act commercial ships since 2000.

The Shipyard is part of Hanwha Group, a multinational company with a robust network of affiliates in the energy, ocean, aerospace, finance, and retail & services industries.

For more information, visit www.hanwhaphillyshipyard.com.

Contact:

Rob Loveless
+1 267 983 3966
rob.loveless@hanwhaphillyshipyard.com

SOURCE: Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hanwha-philly-shipyard-delivers-subsea-rock-installation-vessel-acadia-1182323

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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