Clermont-Ferrand, June 25th, 2026, 17h35

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin North America is planning to reorganize the manufacturing operations of its BFGoodrich Tires brand in the United States

Michelin North America is announcing today plans to ramp down operations at its BFGoodrich Tires plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Operations will begin winding down in phases early next year and are expected to conclude by year-end 2028. Nearly all production for BFGoodrich Tires will be consolidated at the Company's plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Both BFGoodrich Tires sites in the U.S. are operating well below their designed capacities, resulting in structural inefficiencies that cannot be sustained. Consolidating production at Fort Wayne site will create a more efficient industrial structure.

The Tuscaloosa site was acquired in 1990 and produces BFGoodrich passenger car tires, it currently employs approximately 1,200 people.

Michelin will record a provision of around 220 million euros in non-recurring expenses in its consolidated financial results for the year 2026.

Contact details

Investor Relations







investor-relations@michelin.com







Guillaume Jullienne







guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com







Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com







Nadia Ait-Mokhtar

nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com



Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22







groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Combris-Battut

muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website. This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, we hereby inform you that this press release may contain inside information.