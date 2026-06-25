Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
For immediate release
25 June 2026
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 2,008 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 5094.37 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
15,644,208 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)
10,936,055 Ordinary shares held in Treasury
26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)
The figure of 15,644,208 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com