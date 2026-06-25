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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 18:42 Uhr
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St. David's Medical Center: Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center hosts international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

EPLive 2026 included 1,600 of the world's top cardiac electrophysiology experts

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center hosted its eighth international symposium on complex arrhythmias on May 28-29, 2026. This year's event hosted a record 1,600 participants from around the globe, including attendees from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Italy. Of those participants, 200 attended in person.

EPLive participants included physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and allied health professionals with an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. The primary teaching tool was live cases with expert commentary broadcast from the state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David's Medical Center.

"The record number of participants at EPLive 2026 is a reflection of the growing demand for practical, case-based education and collaboration," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. "By sharing knowledge, innovation and experience in that setting, we help accelerate advancements in cardiovascular care and improve outcomes for the millions of people worldwide living with heart arrhythmias."

Live cases performed during the two-day event highlighted new technologies and techniques pioneered by physicians at TCAI. Among the technologies featured was a more streamlined approach that combined two treatments-atrial fibrillation (A Fib) ablation and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO)-into a single procedure for patients with A Fib who are at a higher risk of stroke, reducing the need for multiple procedures and minimizing complications. Physicians also showcased the latest innovations with pulsed field ablation, a non-thermal ablation that delivers short-duration, high-energy electrical pulses to the cardiac tissue to destroy cells that cause irregular heart rhythms without excess heat or cold.

EPLive featured four sessions, consisting of a combination of live and recorded cases from TCAI, in addition to some of the premier centers in countries across the globe: Colombia (International Arrhythmia Center at Cardioinfantil Foundation), Italy (Centro Cardiologico Monzino) and United States (Cleveland Clinic; Houston Methodist; Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute; Massachusetts General; Montefiore Einstein; St. Bernard's Heart and Vascular Center; UC Health Center; University of Pennsylvania).

Along with Dr. Natale, EPLive featured presentations by several TCAI physicians, including course co-director Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., as well as John Allison, M.D., Khaled Awad, M.D., Mohamed Bassiouny, M.D., David Burkhardt, M.D., David Burkland, M.D., Robert Canby, M.D., Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., Rodney Horton, M.D., Patrick Hranitzky, M.D., and Jason Zagrodzky, M.D.

Physicians received a maximum of 14.5 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit hours at the conference.

For more information, visit EP-Live.com.

Media Contact: Matt Grilli

MGrilli@ECPRTexas.com

(630) 800-9533

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999974/St_Davids_Medical_Center_Video.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999973/St_Davids_Medical_Center_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/texas-cardiac-arrhythmia-institute-at-st-davids-medical-center-hosts-international-conference-on-complex-cardiac-arrhythmias-302810991.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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