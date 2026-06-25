San Leandro, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Avant-Garde Construction Enterprise is a Bay Area seismic retrofit expert that specializes in serving residential and multifamily properties. Over the last 10+ years, Avant-Garde has delivered more than $20 million in seismic solutions and is frequently called in to fix faulty "up-to-code" retrofits completed by others. According to founder Matthew Gatterman, his team has not yet seen a single retrofit that fully complies with the applicable building codes and best practices. Many homeowners believe they are protected, but in reality, they have a false sense of security. In response, Avant-Garde Construction Enterprise is launching a new "Seismic Truth Audit" for Bay Area homeowners and small apartment owners who have already had seismic work performed.





Avant-Garde Construction Launches "Seismic Truth Audit" After Finding Rampant Code Violations in Existing Retrofits

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This new audit includes:

A detailed on-site review of the existing retrofit work

A written report in plain English outlining code violations, missed elements, and potential failure points

Recommended corrective actions and costs

Guidance on how homeowners can pursue contractor bond claims, insurance claims, and complaints with the California State Licensing Board (CSLB) when work is substandard

Avant-Garde's experience shows that gaps in enforcement, under-resourced agencies, and poorly vetted grant/brace-and-bolt programs have allowed low-quality work to slip through, undetected.

As a result, the company positions itself as a consumer-protection-driven seismic consultant: it both performs new retrofits correctly and acts as an independent third party to inspect and document defective work by others. Initial availability for the Seismic Truth Audit will focus on existing retrofits in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Homeowners and building owners can learn more or request an audit at www.avant-gardece.com or by contacting Matthew Gatterman at 510-881-6573 or WeCare@Avant-GardeCE.com.

About Avant-Garde Construction Enterprise

Avant-Garde Construction Enterprise is a family-run business that's spent decades working on Bay Area homes. As a specialized general contractor with over 20 years of experience, the company has successfully retrofitted over 3,000 homes and is proud to be the leader in premier seismic retrofits in the region. Protecting homes and loved ones will always be the company's top priority.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302546

Source: Plentisoft