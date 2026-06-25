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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 19:36 Uhr
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Marconi Technologies completes rigorous troposcatter trials in Sweden

Archer system maintained continuous link stability with market-leading throughput

MONTREAL, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marconi Technologies has completed a multi-day troposcatter communications evaluation with Försvarets Materielverk (FMV), the Swedish Armed Forces' defence materiel authority, demonstrating sustained, high-throughput connectivity with its Archer troposcatter solution across a 75-kilometre link widely considered one of the most challenging in the region.

The evaluation ran June 1-5, between Enköping and Arboga, Sweden, where Archer maintained a stable, frequency-diverse link. During the evaluation, Marconi demonstrated capabilities central to the Swedish Armed Forces' requirement for a tactical troposcatter system that is both operationally capable and easy to deploy. Archer's automatic antenna alignment and compact footprint simplifies transport and rapid fielding, while frequency diversity sustained link stability on a route where previous assessments had suggested stable high-throughput connectivity was not achievable. FMV also validated Archer's ability to integrate directly with the Swedish Armed Forces' mobile network node (MKN), enabling operators to connect their own networking equipment and pass traffic over the link. Archer's throughput was measured at five to six times what had previously been recorded on the same route.

"The results in Sweden reflect what our team has been focused on from the start: building a system that leads in capability without demanding expertise to operate," said Alain Cohen, CEO of Marconi Technologies. "When a two-person crew can establish a beyond-line-of-sight link in under 20 minutes, in demanding terrain, with automatic alignment and near-zero downtime, that changes what's operationally possible in satellite-denied or degraded environments."

Archer is Marconi's tactical troposcatter terminal, built to deliver high-throughput, low-latency links over 200+ km without relying on satellites or fixed network infrastructure. Toolless assembly, auto-alignment, and under-20-minute setup make it deployable in austere environments, including deserts, mountains and polar regions. Archer was recently selected by the U.S. Army for secure, beyond-line-of-sight communications.

About Marconi Technologies

Marconi Technologies is a veteran-run defense technology company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with development and manufacturing operations across Canada, the UK and the USA. Marconi develops and manufactures advanced, dual-use communications systems across the full tactical spectrum, from line-of-sight tactical radios to beyond-line-of-sight troposcatter and satellite communications to empower decision and enable autonomy. The company has delivered thousands (and counting) of systems to NATO and allied forces worldwide.

Contact: Amanda Rudolph, Chief Communications Officer, (571) 447-6217, Amanda.Rudolph@marconi-technologies.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000695/Marconi_Technologies_Marconi_Technologies_completes_rigorous_tro.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marconi-technologies-completes-rigorous-troposcatter-trials-in-sweden-302811038.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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