The Andreae Group: Punta Gorda Real Estate Expert Luke Andreae Quoted in Barron's on Florida Condo Market Recovery

Broker/Owner and team lead of The Andreae Group at REMAX Harbor Realty cited alongside national economists on condo pricing, insurance costs, and market conditions in Southwest Florida

PUNTA GORDA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Luke Andreae, team lead of The Andreae Group and Broker/Owner of REMAX Harbor Realty, was recently cited as an expert source in Barron's, one of the nation's most respected financial and investment publications, for his insight into the Southwest Florida condominium market.

In the March 28, 2026 article, updated April 3, 2026, "The Condo Market Is Showing Signs of Recovery. What Potential Buyers Should Know," Barron's reporter Neal Templin interviewed Andreae for his firsthand perspective on changing condominium values and emerging opportunities in Punta Gorda and surrounding communities.

The article draws on Andreae's deep local market knowledge to illustrate broader national trends, noting that condo prices in Punta Gorda have declined approximately 30 to 35 percent from their peak values, with some communities experiencing even steeper corrections. Andreae also observed that the volume of condos sold is beginning to rise, an early indicator that the market may be approaching its floor. He further noted that higher insurance premiums and HOA fees represent a structural, long-term shift in the Florida condo landscape rather than a temporary condition.

Andreae's commentary appeared alongside analysis from economists at the National Association of Realtors and Moody's Analytics, positioning him as a local market authority with insight consistent with national real estate research.

"Our job is to help buyers and sellers understand what's really happening in the market so they can make informed decisions," said Andreae. "While the condo market has faced significant challenges, there are real opportunities for well-informed buyers who know what to look for, particularly those who do their homework on HOA financial health and insurance costs before making an offer."

The Andreae Group has been the top-selling real estate team in the Punta Gorda market for more than 40 years. Founded by Nancy Andreae in 1984, and led by her son Luke since 2005, the team has closed more than $1.36 billion in Charlotte County real estate across four decades of uninterrupted market leadership, with particular depth in Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles, and the waterfront communities that define this market.

The Barron's feature reflects Andreae's standing as a go-to local resource for media covering the Southwest Florida housing market and reinforces The Andreae Group's reputation for data-driven market analysis and deep community expertise.

About The Andreae Group at REMAX Harbor Realty

The Andreae Group at REMAX Harbor Realty specializes in waterfront, luxury, and lifestyle properties throughout Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and surrounding Southwest Florida communities, including Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles, Heritage Landing, Grassy Point, Deep Creek, and South Gulf Cove. Founded in 1984, the team has helped thousands of buyers and sellers navigate the Charlotte County market with confidence through exceptional service, deep local knowledge, and concierge-level care.

For buyers and sellers navigating Punta Gorda real estate in today's shifting market, The Andreae Group brings more than four decades of neighborhood-level expertise and current market data to every conversation. Whether you're evaluating condos for sale in Punta Gorda, considering a waterfront purchase in Punta Gorda Isles, or looking for straight answers about what's happening in the local market and what it means for your next move, the team is ready to help.

Website: DiscoverPuntaGorda.com

Phone: (941) 833-4217

Email: press@andreaegroup.com

Media Contact

Kerry Andreae

Director of Marketing, The Andreae Group at REMAX Harbor Realty

press@andreaegroup.com

(941) 833-4217

REMAX Harbor Realty is an independently owned and operated member of REMAX, LLC.

SOURCE: The Andreae Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/punta-gorda-real-estate-expert-luke-andreae-quoted-in-barrons-on-florida-condo-market-r-1177071