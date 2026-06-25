Trusted Title Search Launches Innovative Online Platform for Florida Title Searches and Property Research

Trusted Title Search is an online platform specializing in Florida title searches, Florida foreclosure searches, Florida lien searches, ownership research, and real estate due diligence services throughout Florida. Powered by Oleander Abstractors Inc, the company provides professional property research solutions designed to simplify access to public records while delivering accurate and dependable title information.

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Trusted Title Search, available at TrustedTitleSearch.com and powered by Oleander Abstractors Inc, has officially launched a new online platform designed to simplify Florida title searches and provide fast, reliable access to critical property information for real estate professionals, investors, attorneys, lenders, and property owners throughout the State of Florida.

The newly launched platform was developed to modernize the title research process by providing a convenient online solution for ordering professional Florida title searches, Florida lien searches, and Florida foreclosure searches. Through an intuitive and user-friendly interface, clients can quickly obtain the information necessary to evaluate real estate transactions, perform due diligence, verify ownership history, and identify issues that may affect marketable title.

As Florida's real estate market continues to expand, the need for accurate and comprehensive property research has become increasingly important. Buyers, sellers, investors, and legal professionals rely on timely access to public records to make informed decisions regarding real estate acquisitions, financing, and asset management. Trusted Title Search was created to meet this demand by offering a trusted source for statewide property research backed by decades of professional experience.

The platform enables users to research ownership history, uncover recorded liens, identify foreclosure activity, and review other matters affecting real property throughout Florida. By leveraging extensive public records data and industry expertise, Trusted Title Search helps clients discover mortgages, judgments, tax liens, probate issues, deed transfers, and other recorded encumbrances that may impact a property's legal status or value.

Powered by Oleander Abstractors Inc, a company with more than fifty years of experience in Florida title research and abstracting services, Trusted Title Search combines proven industry knowledge with modern technology to deliver accurate, dependable, and efficient results. The company has built a reputation for providing professional title research, public records investigations, and real estate due diligence services to clients across the legal, lending, investment, and real estate sectors.

TrustedTitleSearch.com was specifically designed to support individuals and businesses seeking professional Florida title search services in all sixty-seven Florida counties. Whether researching a residential home, vacant land, foreclosure opportunity, or investment asset, users can quickly order comprehensive title research through a streamlined online process.

The launch of Trusted Title Search reflects the growing need for accessible online title research solutions as Florida's real estate industry continues to evolve. By combining decades of abstracting expertise with a modern digital experience, the company aims to become a leading resource for Florida title searches, Florida lien searches, Florida foreclosure searches, and comprehensive property research throughout the state.

About Trusted Title Search

Trusted Title Search is an online platform specializing in Florida title searches, Florida foreclosure searches, Florida lien searches, ownership research, and real estate due diligence services throughout Florida. Powered by Oleander Abstractors, the company provides professional property research solutions designed to simplify access to public records while delivering accurate and dependable title information.

About Oleander Abstractors Inc

With more than fifty years experience, Oleander Abstractors Inc has provided professional title research, abstracting services, lien research, foreclosure research, and public records investigations throughout Florida. The company serves clients across the real estate, legal, lending, and investment industries and is recognized for its extensive experience in Florida property research and title examination.

Media Contact

Organization: Trusted Title Search

Contact Person Name: Mikey Tyburczy

Website: https://trustedtitlesearch.com

Email: orders@trustedtitlesearch.com

Contact Number: +19044048950

Address: 1015 Atlantic Blvd., #80

City: Atlantic Beach

State: Florida

Country: United States

SOURCE: Trusted Title Search

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/trusted-title-search-launches-innovative-online-platform-for-florida-t-1182319