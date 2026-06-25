Cerebral Palsy Guide Reviews Evidence on Magnesium Sulfate and Missed Opportunities to Reduce CP Risk

Magnesium sulfate has been shown to reduce the risk of cerebral palsy in some preterm babies by about 29%. Yet despite strong medical evidence, many eligible pregnancies still do not receive the low-cost treatment before delivery.

Cerebral Palsy Guide, a national resource for families and individuals navigating life with cerebral palsy , is drawing attention to the gap between established medical evidence and real-world use of magnesium sulfate for fetal neuroprotection in preterm birth.

Cerebral Palsy Guide | cerebralpalsyguide.com | June 2026

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / What Magnesium Sulfate Does for Preterm Babies

Magnesium sulfate has been used in obstetric medicine for decades, most commonly to prevent and treat seizures related to preeclampsia and eclampsia. In some preterm births, it may also be given before delivery to help protect the developing fetal brain.

Babies born very early face a higher risk of brain injury because the brain is still developing and may be more vulnerable to oxygen changes, inflammation, bleeding, and other complications around birth.

Researchers are still studying exactly how magnesium sulfate helps protect the fetal brain. Proposed effects include reducing inflammation, limiting injury to immature brain cells, and supporting blood flow during a vulnerable period of development.

Brain injuries linked to preterm birth may include white matter damage, intraventricular hemorrhage, and periventricular leukomalacia . These injuries can affect movement, muscle tone, and motor development, which are central features of cerebral palsy.

When premature birth appears imminent, magnesium sulfate may be used alongside other treatments. The goal is to reduce the risk of CP in babies who are especially vulnerable before birth.

What the Evidence Shows

The strongest recent review of the evidence comes from Cochrane, which updated its analysis in 2024. The review looked at six randomized controlled trials involving nearly 6,000 pregnant participants and more than 6,700 fetuses at less than 34 weeks of gestation.

Cochrane found that magnesium sulfate given before preterm birth lowered the risk of cerebral palsy by age 2. The review also found fewer babies died or developed cerebral palsy overall, though it did not show that magnesium sulfate reduced the risk of death by itself.

The findings reinforce the importance of timely use when an early preterm birth is expected. Magnesium sulfate is not experimental, and the evidence supports its continued use for fetal neuroprotection with appropriate clinical monitoring.

When Magnesium Sulfate Is Most Often Recommended

Magnesium sulfate is not used for every preterm birth. The evidence is strongest, and guidance is most consistent, when very early preterm delivery is expected.

The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) recommends magnesium sulfate for fetal neuroprotection when early preterm birth is imminent from viability to 30 weeks of gestation. It also says treatment should be considered below 32 to 34 weeks, depending on the clinical situation.

That window is important because about 25% of cerebral palsy cases occur in babies born before 34 weeks of gestation. These are the births most closely aligned with the gestational ages where magnesium sulfate's protective effects are best established.

Timing is critical. Magnesium sulfate is typically considered when an early preterm birth is expected within 24 hours, giving medical teams a limited window to provide neuroprotection before delivery.

Why Some Eligible Preterm Babies Still Miss Magnesium Sulfate

Magnesium sulfate is recommended by the World Health Organization for pregnant patients at risk of giving birth before 32 weeks. But a recommendation does not mean every eligible patient receives it in time.

In 2022, hospitals participating in the Vermont Oxford Network administered magnesium sulfate before delivery to only 69% of eligible pregnancies at or before 30 weeks. Other national studies have reported use rates between 60% and 85%, showing that many families may still miss a treatment linked to lower CP risk.

A 2026 multicenter study in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology MFM helps explain why. In many cases, patients arrived less than two hours before delivery or needed urgent delivery because of sudden maternal or fetal concerns. In other cases, delays came from the hospital side, including missed eligibility, slow ordering, or delays starting the infusion.

The reasons are not all the same. Some cases move too quickly for magnesium sulfate to be given safely. Others point to preventable workflow gaps that hospitals may be able to fix.

For a low-cost intervention linked to lower CP risk, closing gaps could help reduce potentially preventable cases of cerebral palsy and change outcomes for babies and families.

What Families and Clinicians Need to Know

For expectant parents facing possible early preterm delivery, magnesium sulfate should be part of the conversation with their care team, especially before 32 weeks of gestation when delivery appears likely. It is a recommended intervention, not an experimental treatment.

For clinicians and hospitals, timing is critical. Earlier eligibility screening, clearer ordering protocols, staff training, and stronger handoffs can help more eligible patients receive magnesium sulfate before delivery.

Cerebral palsy is often linked to brain injury, and in some preterm births, the risk of that injury may be reduced with interventions that already exist. Closing gaps in magnesium sulfate use may help reduce the number of potentially preventable cases of CP.

Cerebral Palsy Guide remains committed to helping families understand cerebral palsy, ask informed questions, and advocate for care before, during, and after a preterm birth.

For more information, visit cerebralpalsyguide.com.

About Cerebral Palsy Guide: Cerebral Palsy Guide (cerebralpalsyguide.com) is a trusted national resource that provides expert information on the causes, diagnosis, treatment, and family support for cerebral palsy. The organization's mission is to ensure that every family affected by CP has access to clear, current, and compassionate guidance at every stage of their journey.

CONTACT:

Katie Lavender

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(855) 346-6101

nurse_katie@cerebralpalsyguide.com

SOURCE: Cerebral Palsy Guide

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cerebral-palsy-guide-reviews-evidence-on-magnesium-sulfate-and-missed-opportun-1181696