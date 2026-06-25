EQS-News: SuperCloud International Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

SuperCloud Energy and p-Chip Corporation Sign Letter of Intent to Bring Trusted Battery Identity to U.S.-Made Energy Storage



25.06.2026 / 20:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Companies to Integrate p-Chip's Unclonable Micro-Transponder Technology Into SuperCloud's GPOD Battery Platform, Beginning With Battery Traceability and Serialization and Building Toward EU Battery Passport Readiness BOCA RATON, FL and CHICAGO, IL - June 25, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - SuperCloud Energy , a clean energy innovator advancing scalable on- and off-grid power solutions, and p-Chip Corporation today announced that they have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to pursue a strategic partnership integrating p-Chip's micro-transponder identity and traceability technology into SuperCloud Energy's U.S.-built battery and energy storage systems. The collaboration will begin with battery traceability and serialization across SuperCloud's Green Power on Demand (GPOD) platform and is designed to expand toward full-lifecycle identity and Battery Passport readiness. Under the LOI, the two companies will begin technical, operational, and commercial discussions on a phased implementation, starting with a focused battery-traceability engagement and scaling into deeper manufacturing and commissioning integration as value is proven. As battery manufacturers face rising expectations for secure identity, lifecycle traceability, manufacturing integrity, and future Battery Passport compliance, the durability of the underlying physical identifier is becoming a core requirement. Conventional labels and QR codes can wear off or be swapped, and standard RFID antennas can struggle in battery environments. A traceability record is only as trustworthy as the physical identifier it is anchored to. p-Chip's light-activated micro-transponder delivers a hardware-unique, read-only silicon identity that cannot be copied, edited, or re-applied like a conventional label. The technology has demonstrated survivability under harsh battery conditions, including thermal cycling, electrolyte exposure, and extended charge/load cycling, and supports hierarchical identity from cell to module, pack, and system. Each verified scan can be captured as an auditable, enterprise-grade event through AuthiumTM, p-Chip's traceability software on SAP Business Technology Platform. For SuperCloud, the partnership establishes a durable physical root of trust for its domestically manufactured energy storage systems, linking component provenance, manufacturing quality, commissioning sign-off, and dispatch verification to a single, unclonable identity that travels with each battery across its service life. "SuperCloud is building more than batteries or power systems. We are building a globally deployable distributed energy infrastructure," said Jim Devericks, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SuperCloud Energy. "To do that at scale, every battery must carry a trusted, permanent identity. p-Chip gives us a secure and unclonable foundation for battery traceability, strengthening quality assurance, lifecycle intelligence, and supply chain integrity across our GPOD platform. This not only supports access to global markets like the EU as Battery Passport standards emerge, but positions us ahead of future U.S. regulatory requirements while giving customers greater confidence and visibility into the assets powering their operations." "SuperCloud is exactly the kind of partner we built this platform for, a manufacturer that treats traceability as infrastructure, not an afterthought," said Joe Wagner, CEO and Co-Founder of p-Chip Corporation. "Energy storage is one of the most demanding environments for any identity technology. Our micro-transponders have demonstrated survivability under thermal, electrochemical, and charge/load stress, and this partnership brings that durable, unclonable identity to American-made batteries, from the moment they are manufactured through their entire lifecycle." The companies intend to advance the relationship along a phased path: an initial battery-traceability engagement across SuperCloud's manufacturing, QA/commissioning, and dispatch checkpoints; deeper integration into manufacturing workflow and ERP/quality systems; and, over time, a broader identity layer supporting lifecycle intelligence, sustainability assurance, and EU Battery Passport readiness. About SuperCloud Energy, Inc. SuperCloud Energy, a division of SuperCloud Global Holdings, is pioneering the future of sustainable power with GPOD (Green Power On Demand), the world's first fully integrated, zero-emission, off-grid energy platform. Built with a proprietary energy generation technology and paired with advanced sodium-ion battery storage, SuperCloud Energy delivers breakthrough solutions that are portable, scalable, and emission-free. From powering data centers and EV infrastructure to supporting remote communities, military operations, and disaster recovery, GPOD is redefining how and where reliable electricity can be generated. With numerous patents pending and a global team of partners and innovators, SuperCloud Energy is committed to making clean, affordable, and independent power available anywhere in the world. For more information, visit https://supercloudenergy.com/ . About p-Chip Corporation p-Chip Corporation provides a physical-digital trust layer for regulated and high-value supply chains. Its light-activated micro-transponder delivers a hardware-unique, read-only silicon identity that cannot be copied, edited, or re-applied like a conventional label, paired with reader infrastructure and Authium, p-Chip's traceability software on SAP Business Technology Platform. p-Chip technology has been validated across pharmaceutical, life sciences, diagnostics, industrial, and product-authenticity applications, including collaborations with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Avantor. For more information, visit www.p-chip.com . Media Contacts SuperCloud Energy

Kyle Porter

EVP, Virgo PR

(212) 584-4289

supercloud@virgo-pr.com p-Chip Corporation

Investor & Media Relations:

Lyda Guilfoyle

310-906-8368

lyda@p-chip.com This announcement relates to a non-binding Letter of Intent. The Letter of Intent expresses the parties' good-faith intent to pursue further technical, operational, and commercial discussions toward a potential strategic partnership and does not constitute a binding commercial agreement. Any resulting partnership is subject to further discussions and definitive agreements between the parties. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: SuperCloud International Inc.





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