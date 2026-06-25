Karviva Wellness: Karviva Profit Cacao Whole Plant Protein & Prebiotic Smoothie Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards Winner

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Karviva announced today that the Karviva Profit Cacao Whole Plant Protein & Prebiotic Smoothie was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards. The product was recognized in the Beverage category. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

The Karviva Profit Cacao Whole Plant Protein & Prebiotic Smoothie is a ready-to-drink, USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified beverage crafted from a whole plant blend of organic cacao, wild chestnut, quinoa, gluten-free oats, oat protein, flaxseed, and pear. Each 12 fl oz bottle delivers 20 grams of plant protein, 8 grams of dietary fiber, and only 2 grams of total sugars with zero added sugars, designed to support sustained energy, digestive health, and everyday nutrition without compromise. The smoothie reflects Karviva's founding philosophy that Food Is Better Medicine, bridging modern nutritional science with the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

About Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards

To find the best snacks on the market, the Good Housekeeping Institute's registered dietitians and culinary experts rigorously analyzed the ingredient lists, nutrition facts labels, packaging claims, and flavor profiles of hundreds of submissions. Next, more than 2,000 taste testers tried the snacks to help determine which ones came out on top in the real world. Winners were selected based on innovations in the food space that taste great and meet nutritional criteria, such as caps on per-serving calories, sugar, and sodium.

What Good Housekeeping said about Karviva Profit Cacao

GH's dietitians highlighted the nutritional balance, and taste testers described it as rich, chocolatey, and smooth. "I really enjoyed the taste of this drink, and it kept me very satisfied," one tester said. "I could see anyone who is a fan of chocolate milk really liking it."

Quote from Karviva

"Wellness is not a sprint or a quick fix. It is rhythm, not restriction," said Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, founder of Karviva. "Being named a Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards winner is meaningful because the evaluation was rigorous, the panel was credible, and the testers were real. It affirms what we have built at Karviva from day one: that whole plant nutrition, rooted in science and tradition, can be clean, functional, and deeply satisfying."

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Angela Zeng, a food scientist and Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar trained in pathology and biochemistry, Karviva was built to bridge ancient herbal wisdom with modern clinical nutrition. Rather than dilute the formulas to fit existing co-packers, Dr. Zeng built her own production facility in St. Louis. Today, Karviva is sold in more than 2,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada, including Whole Foods Midwest, Sprouts Farmers Market, Gelson's, Stop & Shop, and HomeGoods, with over one million bottles sold to date and more than 20 million combined monthly media impressions across syndicated features.

About Karviva

Karviva is a multi-award-winning functional beverage brand crafting low-sugar, plant-powered drinks that blend modern nutritional science with ancient Eastern wisdom. Founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, a TEDx speaker, food scientist, and Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar, Karviva is built on the philosophy that Food Is Better Medicine. Every beverage is crafted from whole plants, hydroponic sprouts, and superfruits like aronia to deliver antioxidants, prebiotic fiber, and clean energy, with no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and always non-GMO.

Karviva products are made in St. Louis and available in more than 2,000 retailers nationwide. Recognized by the 2025 World Beverage Innovation Awards (Best Low/No Alcohol Beverage), the 2025 ECRM Buyer's Choice Award, and Progressive Grocer's 2026 Editors' Picks, Karviva has been featured in Forbes, Bon Appétit, USA Today, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and MarketWatch. Learn more at karviva.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva

Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng

Website: https://karviva.com/

Email: angela@karviva.com

City: Saint Louis

State: Missouri

Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva Wellness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/karviva-profit-cacao-whole-plant-protein-and-prebiotic-smoothie-select-1182316