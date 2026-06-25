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WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 21:42
9,105 Euro
+19,96 % +1,515
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9,0159,07022:03
8,9859,17022:02
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2026 21:38 Uhr
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BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 1, 2026, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2026, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Lisa Bahash

229,992,003

85.58%

38,743,711

14.42%

Philip Brace

260,433,374

96.91%

8,302,340

3.09%

Lisa Disbrow

257,152,989

95.69%

11,582,725

4.31%

John J. Giamatteo

257,184,353

95.70%

11,551,360

4.30%

Richard Lynch

226,757,584

84.38%

41,978,130

15.62%

Barry Mainz

266,033,801

98.99%

2,701,913

1.01%

Lori O'Neill

265,897,694

98.94%

2,838,022

1.06%

Wayne Wouters

255,639,623

95.13%

13,096,091

4.87%

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

###

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-announces-election-results-for-the-companys-board-of-d-1182581

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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